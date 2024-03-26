EXCLUSIVE: Anine Bing and Reebok to Release Princess Diana-inspired Capsule

Anine Bing continues to lean into athleisure. This time, it’s with Reebok.

“Reebok has been a heritage brand that I have long admired,” Bing told WWD in an exclusive statement. The L.A.-based Danish designer, founder and chief creative officer of her namesake brand visited the American sports company’s headquarters on the East Coast to design the capsule.

“My team and I traveled to Boston to visit their extensive archives, as I really wanted to reimagine some of their vintage and iconic styles from the ’80s and ’90s and recreate these pieces for the modern woman today,” continued Bing, who rose on the scene as a content creator before launching the business in 2012. “Princess Diana has been a longtime muse of mine, and the collection embodies her off-duty ease and approach to style that is so timeless.”

Bing last referenced the late Princess Diana as an inspiration in 2021 when she introduced Anine Bing Sport, pulling from the ’90s paparazzi shots of the princess that regularly circulate on social media; in the photographs, she’s seen in oversized sweatshirts, biker shorts, thick white socks and sneakers — in some, she’s wearing Reebok’s Aerostep Pro.

For the capsule, Bing reinterpreted three of Reebok’s footwear styles: the $250 Freestyle Hi Shoes, $220 Classic Nylon Shoes and $150 Classic Slides. The apparel — with a collegiate prep look, classic cuts and vintage-inspired washes — isn’t just loungewear or sportswear, she said, but to be worn à la Bing, mixed and matched with tailored blazers and denim. With a color palette of black, white, blue, gray and cream, pieces in the collection include a $200 oversized crew sweater, an $80 bralette, $90 bike shorts and $120 bodysuit.

Reebok x Anine Bing drops on April 9, available in unisex and women’s, at Reebok.com, AnineBing.com, select retailers including Bloomingdales.com and Anine Bing stores globally.

