Everything you need to know about the 'Dolce Vita' wedding bringing Meghan Markle, Ivanka Trump and Katy Perry together

Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess are bringing a lot of famous faces together in Italy this weekend.

Nonoo, a Bahrain-born fashion designer and close friend of Meghan Markle's, is set to wed American oil heir Michael "Mikey" Hess in Rome on Friday night. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already arrived with Markle wearing a sheer black dress.

Here's everything you need to know about what is being dubbed the "wedding of the year."

Who will be there?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were photographed arriving at the venue Friday night. They attended Thursday's rehearsal dinner along with Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not photographed at that event, they showed up for the big day. According to royal correspondent Emily Andrews, Markle and Prince Harry flew commercial to Rome, leaving behind 4-month-old son Archie.

Eagle Italian eyes tell me that Harry & Meghan were spotted arriving in Rome today for tomorrow’s wedding of the Duchess’ best mate Misha Nonoo to US oil tycoon Michael Hess. Misha, who helped introduce Harry to Meghan, collaborated on the highly successful #SmartSet collection. pic.twitter.com/0fSvHwE4zV — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 19, 2019

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are expected to attend the nuptials as well as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

How do they know all of these people?

Nonoo has been a good friend of Markle's for several years and infamously set up the former Suits actress with Prince Harry. The businesswoman was raised in London and has close ties to the royal family. She was previously wed to Paddle8 founder Alexander Gilkes, one of Harry's best friends from Eton College, until 2016. Nonoo and Markle recently teamed up to create a capsule collection benefiting the U.K. women’s charity Smart Works. Nonoo was at Markle's intimate baby shower in New York City.

"She is an extraordinarily supportive, kind and loving friend," Nonoo told People after the launch of the capsule collection last week. "From the beginning of our relationship we bonded over our shared ethos about supporting other women — it was something that we absolutely felt, and as friends who support each other over the years, you see that."

The Kushners are on Hess's guest list as the entrepreneur was close friends with Joshua at Harvard. In 2016, he was photographed sharing a box at the US Open with Princess Beatrice, Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss. Hess is the grandson of oil tycoon Leon Hess, who founded the Hess Oil and Chemical Corporation in the 1930s.

Just how lavish will this wedding be?

It's shaping up to be quite the spectacle. According to The Daily Beast, there was an intimate gala lunch Friday inside Rome’s Cinecitta film studios. Cinecitta is where much of Federico Fellini’s 1950s film La Dolce Vita was shot and guests are apparently required to dress in attire from that era all weekend. The lunch was reportedly for Nonoo's closest friends so Ivanka Trump was likely not in attendance— that's one less awkward conversation for Markle. (Over the summer, President Trump infamously called the princess "nasty.")

The main event is taking place Friday night at Rome’s 17th-century Villa Aurelia, owned by the American Academy, which overlooks the city. U.S. Secret Service agents have already combed the area ahead of Ivanka's arrival, a police source confirmed to The Daily Beast. The timing of the ceremony will coincide with sunset. Naturally, guests have been prohibited from posting anything on social media until official photos are released. Festivities continue Saturday as the website reports guests will be treated to bespoke guided tours of Rome before another gala event back at the Cinecitta studios, which will include dancing in the original La Dolce Vita film set.

No word if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stick around. They leave for a royal visit to Africa on Monday.

