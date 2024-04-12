Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About Article’s DTC Furniture
Furniture shopping is full of challenges. One of the biggest is that most people approach it hoping that two opposing concepts will somehow exist at the same time: Budget-friendliness and ease of shopping.
But in the process of furnishing a space, those two can seem impossible to achieve simultaneously. Keeping a futon from your college days may save you a weekend afternoon at a store, but it might not fit your career-level style. And it may be less of a hassle to keep an old bed frame because you don’t have the patience to measure your room, even if it’s far too small to be comfortable.
Figuring out how to afford your rent or mortgage is tough enough, and planning a room refresh isn’t for the faint of heart, either. But that doesn’t mean that budget-friendly furniture you can shop easily is impossible to find. Particularly if you’re shopping at Article.
Yes, Article offers budget-friendly furniture that looks great in any space and many editors sing its praises. While you can assemble the items yourself, delivery and in-room assembly costs $199 for orders $999 and up — a service we suggest taking advantage of.
What is Article?
For the last decade, Article has cultivated a reputation in the furniture business as a company that provides modern, minimalist options at reasonable prices. It all started and is still based in Vancouver, Canada, where a group of techies turned design-aficionados are riding a direct-to-consumer wave they helped kick off.
Does Article furniture have stores?
While there aren’t physical showrooms, Article’s reliable network of warehouses can ship to online shoppers throughout North America in just a few clicks. The company has shipped to more than half a million homes and businesses so far — and counting.
Is Article furniture easy to assemble?
The difficulty of assembling furniture is relative, and personally, I find it hard. However, should you take the DIY assembly route, Article gives an estimate of how long the assembly process takes for each item, and most come together in under an hour.
Does Article offer delivery and assembly?
Article will deliver your order to your front door as standard practice for $49 as long as you’re within its service area, and the deliverers will come on a scheduled date and time. They’ll even text you when they’re 30 minutes away. A signature isn’t always required if you’re not home, but you may want to call customer service to make sure you’re not in one of the spots where Article trusts a partner to drop off your goods (in which case, a personalized scribble may be needed). You should note, though, that small items and anything under $200 will come by a courier with a $19 shipping fee.
If you don’t want to schlep all the delivery boxes from your front door or stoop into your space, the company offers an in-room service where your order will be placed in the space of your choosing for $119. For this option, since the delivery will be in your home, a signature is required.
Still, if you’re like me, there is a delivery and assembly service option for $199 that may be appealing. When I moved into a new apartment earlier last year, I ordered a dining table, dining chairs, a headboard, and a bed frame from Article, and wasn’t prepared for an afternoon of instruction manuals and stress, so I took advantage of the in-room and assembly service.
For this option, the deliverers will unbox and build all of the components of your order as you watch (or don’t, I was answering work emails). Because these team members are trained in putting these pieces together, the process is impressively quick. Then they take all of the boxes and packing materials with them, and you can just relax in your newly furnished space.
Last note, I promise: For all of these options but particularly this last one, it’s important to measure your space and ensure that the items will fit through door frames, both in a box and as completed pieces of furniture. Thankfully, Article has instructions on doing that like a pro, too.
Are there any Article sales?
Article has a few sales during the year, especially around major shopping seasons like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, where you’ll find solid deals on its furniture.
Is Article furniture worth it?
Multiple editors here at Apartment Therapy, including myself, have several pieces from Article, so I would say yes, Article is worth it. The brand’s furniture is easy on the wallet, and even easier to browse and shop online. Now, which items are worth your attention? Let’s get into it.
Article Thari Everest Gray Walnut Bench
This storage bench pulls double-duty whether it's used at the foot of your bed or in your entryway, which is where editorial shopping director Jada Wong placed hers. The generous storage compartment offers a smart solution for extra bedding, cold weather accessories, or anything else you'd need to grab on your way out the door. The veneered American white oak comes in two finishes to match your space, while controlled hinges prevent pinched fingers and powder-coated iron legs provide longevity.
Sven Charme Tan Sofa
This mid-century leather stunner definitely captured the resurgence of this style in the last decade. The tufted, single-cushion seat is sleek and inviting, and the included bolster cushions on either end are an ideal finishing touch. Danielle Blundell, Apartment Therapy’s home director, is a fan of its aesthetic, and has this to say about its longevity: “My Article Sven sofa is still going strong after three years of constant use — watching T.V., snacking, and the occasional weekend nap or overnight guest,” she notes.
Pactera Storage Bed, Queen
This wood bed, which comes in a honey-hued oak or a deeply saturated walnut, is the showstopper of my bedroom and one of Article’s newest additions. I love the frame’s rounded edge, but I’m especially fond of its two soft-close drawers at the front. They’re deep enough to hold all of my extra linens, saving much-needed space in my closet.
Rus Chair
This Shaker-inspired chair has a timeless frame and legs that are made of solid oak, and comes in six colors — from classics like black and white to bolder options like blue and red. I got the sage green shade after taking a note from my sister, who has the same hue in a trio of accompanying barstools. All varieties are sturdy, stylish, and comfortable, which is exactly the type of seat you want. One last plus? No assembly is needed.
Vireo 5-Drawer Dresser
The Vireo dresser maintains the mid-century style Article has built its foundation on, thanks to its clean frame and handles. This is the type of piece that would work well in a bedroom, of course, but could also stand beside a dining table holding extra placements or cups, or in a living room with a dry bar on top. Since this dresser comes in oak or walnut, it can blend in easily.
Baarlo Coffee Table
Scandinavian sensibilities characterize much of Article’s offerings, and this wood coffee table exemplifies that no-frills look. But because this table has a somewhat asymmetrical shape, it’s possible to play with that trend, too. This coffee table is ideal for small spaces, and since no assembly is required, it can be out of the box and under your favorite snacks in no time.
Sven Chair
Given that the Sven sofa is so popular, it’s no wonder that Article also sells a side chair version with plenty of mid-century character. The chair comes in four different shades and all are made with a cotton-blend velvet, so it’s the type of corner seat you’d want for a cozy date with a good book.
Madera Desk
The Madera desk’s form leans into an industrial style, but its oak or chestnut finish still helps it complement the other offerings in Article’s collection. The surface is 71 inches wide, so there’s lots of room to work, and there’s an included cord management system that keeps every plug-in tidy. This is one of the company’s biggest bestsellers, for companies and WFH-ersalike.