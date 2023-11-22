Everything Coming To and Leaving Netflix in December 2023

Coming To Netflix

Avail. 12/1/23

May December -- NETFLIX FILM

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Who’s knocking? A monster, a human, or a hybrid…? The stakes are higher than ever as the lines begin to blur, and nobody is safe from infection.

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Avail. 12/3/23

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/4/23

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Whoosh, here we go! Athena, Phoebe and Eden return to help their kids solve everyday problems with glitter, grit and a great attitude.

Avail. 12/5/23

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Acerbic comic Stavros Halkias skewers tech culture, air travel, sex — and himself — in this raunchy, rollicking and irreverent stand-up set.

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

Avail. 12/6/23

Blood Coast (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own.

Christmas as Usual (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM

To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home — but his Indian roots and her family's Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas.

Avail. 12/7/23

Analog Squad (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After learning of his estranged father's sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time.

The Archies (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Hilda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A trip to see her great-aunt sparks Hilda's interest in fairies. But the young explorer may have a stronger connection to the creatures than she thinks.

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

It's that time of year again, but now Gianna is in love and ready to embrace the Christmas spirit — even if new issues arise and threaten it.

High Tides (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood's harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations.

My Life With the Walter Boys -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.

NAGA (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.

Avail. 12/8/23

Blood Vessel (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship — not realizing the dangers that await.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ring in the holidays with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as bakers gather for festive fun in the tent and a chance to win the coveted cake stand.

Leave the World Behind -- NETFLIX FILM

A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.

Women on the Edge (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

After meeting in an anger-control group, two women set out to expose a sketchy plastic surgeon, resulting in an empowering journey — and friendship.

Avail. 12/9/23

Love and Monsters

Avail. 12/12/23

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.

Single’s Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new set of singles embark on a journey of love on a remote island — navigating drama, passion and everything in between for a chance at Paradise.

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.

Avail. 12/13/23

1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A quirky nobleman navigates family feuds and clashes with peasants in his misguided quest to become Poland's most famous figure In this satirical comedy.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level — but it'll take a lot of hard work and creativity.

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Brazil's most polarizing pop singer opens up in this docuseries about her love life, career, controversies and the creation of a new album.

Avail. 12/14/23

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Aslı and Lale must break from the norm and face fresh challenges as they continue to fight for their survival in a cutthroat media industry.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

With the Commonwealth irrevocably changed, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, and paves the way for her successors Charles and William.

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a "Spirit Detective" to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.

Avail. 12/15/23

​Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES

With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM

A fearless band of chickens flock together to save their own kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that's cooking up something suspicious.

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, gives an exhaustive interview to journalist Jordi Évole about his involvement in the terrorist group ETA.

Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

As a family discusses the future of their idyllic olive farm over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?

Avail. 12/18/23

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

Avail. 12/19/23

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms.

Avail. 12/20/23

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school — and high society — in her hometown of San Pedro.

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Drama, closure and rekindled flames collide as cast members from past seasons of "Love is Blind Brazil" come together in this special reunion episode.

Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/21/23

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

While Mr. Magedzee searches for a cleaner, greener power source, Supa Team 4 searches for the evil Chusi. Will they all find what they're looking for?

Avail. 12/22/23

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul's grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM

When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival.

Avail. 12/24/23

A Vampire in the Family (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

When a fainthearted ex-soccer player learns his brother-in-law is a vampire with world domination plans, he must gather his courage and save the day.

The Manny (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A high-powered executive hires a rancher in a panic to care for her kids. Little does she know, he'll challenge her views of gender roles — and of love.

Avail. 12/25/23

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence.

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

Avail. 12/26/23

Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Suddenly alone during the late stages of her pregnancy, Sara receives an unexpected lifeline when Linda, her estranged older sister, arrives.

Avail. 12/27/23

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The brutal conditions of an infamous wilderness therapy camp — and the alleged abuse of the troubled teens who attended — are exposed in this gripping tell-all documentary.

Avail. 12/28/23

Pokémon Concierge (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/29/23

Berlin (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Back to his golden age before the events of "Money Heist," Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.

Avail. 12/31/23

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

Leaving Neflix

Leaving 12/14/23

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 12/21/23

Sing 2

Leaving 12/27/23

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving 12/28/23

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/30/23

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

Us

Leaving 12/31/23

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street