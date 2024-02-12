Everyone On The Internet Was Icked Out By The Jesus Foot-Washing Ad During Super Bowl LVIII

The surprise star of the opening minutes of Super Bowl LVIII? This guy.

During the game's first quarter, a seriously weird ad aired where people were washing each others' feet in various and seemingly incongruous settings.

Regardless of your religious beliefs, the whole thing was...really strange.

When I saw it at home, I thought the images were AI-generated — but it turns out that wasn't the case.

Initially, few of us at Ad Age thought the He Gets Us Jesus #SuperBowl ad was made with AI…it wasn’t. They are photographs shot by photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten, who has experience in the fine arts industry. — Ad Age (@adage) February 11, 2024

By and large, though, the internet was really confused by the whole thing:

jesus confirmed foot freak — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 11, 2024

If your church can afford a foot washing commercial for the Superbowl it should be pay taxes. Like a lot of taxes. — Lee Pace's Thick Thighs (@509RhymeAnimal) February 11, 2024

Jesus was a foot guy — baloney ramone (@noochiez) February 11, 2024

quentin tarantino foaming at the mouth over that Jesus foot washing commercial — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 11, 2024

What prohibition era footwashing christianity bullshit is this — notable head coach haver (@wrongopinionman) February 11, 2024

That foot washing commercial pic.twitter.com/fNBynAb8gt — matt (@TheCursedGoon) February 11, 2024

I know one person who is rewatching that Jesus foot washing commercial — Kenneth Glantz (@KMcAwsome) February 11, 2024

