Everyone On The Internet Was Icked Out By The Jesus Foot-Washing Ad During Super Bowl LVIII

·2 min read
The surprise star of the opening minutes of Super Bowl LVIII? This guy.

Rendering of Jesus Christ
During the game's first quarter, a seriously weird ad aired where people were washing each others' feet in various and seemingly incongruous settings.

Regardless of your religious beliefs, the whole thing was...really strange.

Screenshot from the He Gets Us commercial
Screenshot from the He Gets Us commercial
Screenshot from the He Gets Us commercial
When I saw it at home, I thought the images were AI-generated — but it turns out that wasn't the case.

By and large, though, the internet was really confused by the whole thing:

