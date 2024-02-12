Everyone On The Internet Was Icked Out By The Jesus Foot-Washing Ad During Super Bowl LVIII
The surprise star of the opening minutes of Super Bowl LVIII? This guy.
During the game's first quarter, a seriously weird ad aired where people were washing each others' feet in various and seemingly incongruous settings.
Regardless of your religious beliefs, the whole thing was...really strange.
When I saw it at home, I thought the images were AI-generated — but it turns out that wasn't the case.
Initially, few of us at Ad Age thought the He Gets Us Jesus #SuperBowl ad was made with AI…it wasn’t. They are photographs shot by photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten, who has experience in the fine arts industry.
— Ad Age (@adage) February 11, 2024
By and large, though, the internet was really confused by the whole thing:
jesus confirmed foot freak
— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 11, 2024
@davidmackau / Via Twitter: @davidmackau
If your church can afford a foot washing commercial for the Superbowl it should be pay taxes. Like a lot of taxes.
— Lee Pace's Thick Thighs (@509RhymeAnimal) February 11, 2024
@509RhymeAnimal / Via Twitter: @509RhymeAnimal
Jesus was a foot guy
— baloney ramone (@noochiez) February 11, 2024
@noochiez / Via Twitter: @noochiez
quentin tarantino foaming at the mouth over that Jesus foot washing commercial
— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 11, 2024
@iamTannenbaum / Via Twitter: @iamTannenbaum
What prohibition era footwashing christianity bullshit is this
— notable head coach haver (@wrongopinionman) February 11, 2024
@wrongopinionman / Via Twitter: @wrongopinionman
That foot washing commercial pic.twitter.com/fNBynAb8gt
— matt (@TheCursedGoon) February 11, 2024
@TheCursedGoon / NBC / Via Twitter: @TheCursedGoon
I know one person who is rewatching that Jesus foot washing commercial
— Kenneth Glantz (@KMcAwsome) February 11, 2024
@KMcAwsome / Via Twitter: @KMcAwsome
