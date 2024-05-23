Everest and Lhotse Without O2 in Single Push

Forty-eight hours after summiting Lhotse, Piotr Krzyzowski of Poland has reached the top of Everest. He did both without oxygen or sherpa support and without descending lower than Camp 4.

At the time of writing this story, Krzyzowski was still on his way back to Camp 4. We will update as soon as we have news.

Krzyzowski has always climbed toting his own tent and supplies. Last weekend, he also helped rescue a Macedonian climber on his way to Camp 4.

He had an unexpected adventure on Tuesday as he pushed through the night toward the summit of Lhotse. Three people in front of him headed diagonally up a route off the normal path. Thinking it was a shortcut, he followed them for over an hour until he realized that they were going to some unclear place, but not the summit.

They surely were Tim Howell, Jon Gupta, and one of the Nepalese guides, heading for the Lhotse ridge, from where Howell intended to do the highest wingsuit jump ever!

Everest is Krzyzowski’s seventh 8,000m peak, all without oxygen and in this self-sufficient style (except for using fixed ropes). In addition to Lhotse-Everest, he has summited all five 8,000’ers in Pakistan.

