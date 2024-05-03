Evelyn's opens for season; Fuel the Fourth Mondays at Barrett's: Fall River Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Fall River area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, Evelyn's Drive-In in Tiverton has officially opened for the season. Plus, we've got Martini Madness, Mozambique Mondays, special coffees and tea, a cooking class for young chefs, and even a local restaurant that's donating proceeds to Fall River's Fourth of July celebrations.

Let’s dig in:

Evelyn's Drive In on Main Road in Tiverton, R.I.

Evelyn’s Drive-In is officially open for the season

Tiverton residents, and others, rejoice: a seasonal favorite has returned for another summer.

Evelyn’s Drive-In, 2335 Main Rd., Tiverton, is officially open for their summer season, having celebrated opening day on Wednesday, May 1.

To keep up with all of the latest happening at Evelyn’s, as well as specials and special announcements, follow them on Facebook.

Brunch, charcuterie, cake, ice cream: Mother's Day reservations in the Fall River area

Martini Madness at The Cove Restaurant

Through Sunday, May 19, stop by The Cove Restaurant, 392 Davol St., Fall River, for Martini Madness.

Enjoy a house martini for just $9.

Ask your server for details.

Attention teachers and nurses!: Applebee's is offering you free food right now as a thanks.

Mozambique Mondays at The Tipsy Toboggan

Mozambique lovers, this one is for you.

The Tipsy Toboggan, 75 Ferry St., Fall River, has Mozambique Mondays.

For $10, you can get either a chicken Mozambique entree, or chicken Mozambique poutine.

Little Chefs cooking class at Barrett’s Alehouse

Barrett’s Alehouse, 4171 N. Main St., Fall River, is hosting a Little Chefs cooking class on Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m.

Kids can decorate their very own chef’s hat, and then a chef will guide them through crafting personalized pizzas.

This is for children age 12 and under, and the price is $18 per child.

To reserve a spot, call 508-674-3600.

Fuel The Fourth Mondays at Barrett’s Waterfront

Barrett’s Waterfront, 1082 Davol St., Fall River, is hosting Fuel The Fourth Mondays.

Every Monday, they are donating 20% of all food sales to the City of Fall River, to help the city’s Fourth of July celebration. These proceeds are not to fund the fireworks display.

Kona Berry ‘Biscus is back at Mission Cold Brew Co.

Kona Berry ‘Biscus is back at Mission Cold Brew Co., 657 Quarry St., Fall River.

It’s loaded with pineapple, strawberries, orange, hibiscus, and a touch of lemongrass.

Spicy chocolate ice cream at The Ice Cream Barn

There’s currently a special item on the limited edition menu at The Ice Cream Barn, 289 Locust St., Swansea.

With Cinco de Mayo coming up this weekend, they’re scooping up spicy chocolate ice cream: a rich, dark chocolate base is spiced up with cayenne pepper blended into it.

May menu at Gray’s Daily Grind

Check out the May menu at Gray’s Daily Grind, 638 Adamsville Rd., Westport.

This month, they’ve got:

It’s Gonna Be May, a honey and white chocolate latte, topped with lavender cold foam.

May The 4th Be With You, a Star Wars-inspired charcoal and vanilla powder red eye, topped with vanilla cold foam and galaxy sprinkles.

Maybe Baby, strawberry rose cold brew, topped with strawberry cold foam and rose petals.

A-May-Zing, cherry and mint iced green tea, topped with a little sparkle and fizz.

Mayhem, a brown sugar and almond macchiato, topped with sweet peach cold foam.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related event to share with local foodies? Send us an email at kfontes@heraldnews.com or news@heraldnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River Eats: Evelyn's open; Fuel the Fourth at Barrett's