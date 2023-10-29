Eva Longoria adores this L'Oreal anti-aging eye cream — and it's $7 (over 75% off)

What is it?

If you'd rather skip the trial-and-error nature of pricey anti-aging skincare creams that promise to work magic on your skin, listen up. We found an affordable anti-aging powerhouse formulated to reduce puffiness and wrinkles that's on sale for more than 75% off. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream, loved by the ageless L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria, and it's down to just $7 right now on Amazon. You read that right: $7!

Why is it a good deal?

We've seen the price of this cream go up and down, but at over 75% off, this is definitely the lowest price we've ever seen for it. If you've been aching to try it out, now is the time — this is a rare price drop.

Why do I need this?

Expertly formulated to hydrate the skin while working to reduce wrinkles over time, this treatment claims that you'll see firmer, brighter skin in just one week. Too good to be true? Not according to the more than 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. "I saw results in two days," one fan shared. "Puffiness, wrinkles gone!"

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

L'Oreal's anti-aging eye cream boasts an impressive assortment of active ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin C. Another happy shopper said their skin is now "clear of any spots and wrinkles. Great product. It took a few months, but at 69, I look 10 years or more younger."

L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria loves the Revitalift line. (Getty/Amazon)

What reviewers say

Some fans have seen such success with this "eye wrinkle magic" that they use it outside of the eye area, too. "I even use it around my mouth for fine lines," reported a five-star reviewer. "It's great!"

Beyond its incredible formula, the container itself also aids in keeping wrinkles away. It dispenses the good stuff via a cooling, angled applicator, so you get the soothing benefits without pulling or tugging on the delicate area around your eyes. "I love the applicator because it is cold and refreshing and pulls less at the sensitive eye area," a satisfied shopper said.

The cream even works for those with mature skin. “Wrinkles disappeared On my forehead and next to my eyes,” another thrilled customer wrote. “I’ve seen a substantial difference after using this face cream. People tell me I have wonderful-looking skin, and I’m 65 years old!”

A final reviewer shared: “I really like this product. However, I do not like the tip. I’m just not a fan of putting the metal on my face, so I use my finger instead.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Beakey Makeup Sponge Set, 5-Pack $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $115 $134 Save $19 See at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift $15 $33 Save $18 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $21 $26 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

CosRx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $15 $22 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask $10 $25 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Renpho Massage Gun $60 $110 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen, 2-Pack $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Style

Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra $15 $39 Save $24 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jean $10 $48 Save $38 See at Amazon

Warner's Play It Cool Wireless Bra $20 $44 Save $24 See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoehorn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Satina High-Waisted Leggings $15 $18 Save $3 See at Amazon

Anrabess Open-Front Long Cardigan $40 $67 Save $27 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $29 $48 Save $19 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waisted Briefs, 5-Pack $25 $41 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 $75 Save $25 See at Amazon

Dokotoo Fuzzy Hoodie $35 $44 Save $9 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker $40 $55 Save $15 See at Amazon