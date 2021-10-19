Eva Longoria shows off toned abs in blue bikini: 'From Mexico, With Love’

Eva Longoria is having fun in the sun while looking as amazing as always.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actress shared a photo showing her kicking back on a swing in a blue bikini by designer Melissa Odabash, her sun-kissed skin glowing during her trip to Mexico. Not to mention, her toned abs were hard to miss.

"From Mexico, With Love," she captioned the pic.

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments to share how in awe they were of the stunning photo.

"Gurrrrrrllll," Holly Robinson Peete wrote.

"Hotness overload," a fan said.

"Sunshine beauty and elegance," a user noted.

"Absolutely Stunningly Gorgeous lady beautiful figure," a commenter added.

"Hey queen soak up the sun," someone continued.

Throughout the summer, the mother of one has shared several stunning bikini photos that had fans going crazy and clamoring to learn her fitness routine. In one photo, she wore a red bikini and used the caption to give a nod to her legendary Desperate Housewives role.

"Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her color," she wrote.

Longoria's glow makes it apparent that the star knows her self-worth and has spoken out to encourage other women to do the same. During an interview with InStyle in December, she advised that one of the most powerful things women can do is not only recognize their self-value but also "know that it's OK" to do so.

"Women are the CEOs of their households," Longoria explained. "They make all the educational decisions and the financial decisions and the healthcare decisions, all while working and balancing childcare and probably taking care of their parents — maybe more so during COVID. So it's OK to say, 'Hey, I have a lot of value and self-worth' and celebrate it and applaud it. I don't think we don't say it enough. But I think if you surround yourself with a tribe of women who can applaud for you, can point out how great you are, [it can help]."