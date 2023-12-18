Eva Longoria adores this L'Oreal anti-aging eye cream — and it's just $16 (over 40% off)

If you'd rather skip the trial-and-error nature of pricey anti-aging skincare creams that promise to work magic on your skin, listen up. We found an affordable anti-aging powerhouse formulated to reduce puffiness and wrinkles that's on sale for more than 40% off. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream, loved by the ageless L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria, and it's down to just $16 right now on Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

A good anti-aging eye cream can set you back $100 — even at its regular price of $28, the powerful L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream is a bargain compared to department store brands. We've seen the price of this cream go up and down, but $16 is a particularly great price at more than 40% off.

Why do I need this?

Expertly formulated to hydrate the skin while working to reduce wrinkles over time, this treatment claims that you'll see firmer, brighter skin in just one week. Too good to be true? Not according to the more than 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. "I saw results in two days," one fan shared. "Puffiness, wrinkles gone!"

L'Oreal's anti-aging eye cream boasts an impressive assortment of active ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin C. Another happy shopper said their skin is now "clear of any spots and wrinkles. Great product. It took a few months, but at 69, I look 10 years or more younger."

L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria loves the Revitalift line. (Getty/Amazon)

What reviewers say

Some fans have seen such success with this "eye wrinkle magic" that they use it outside of the eye area, too. "I even use it around my mouth for fine lines," reported a five-star reviewer. "It's great!"

Beyond its incredible formula, the container itself also aids in keeping wrinkles away. It dispenses the good stuff via a cooling, angled applicator, so you get the soothing benefits without pulling or tugging on the delicate area around your eyes. "I love the applicator because it is cold and refreshing and pulls less at the sensitive eye area," a satisfied shopper said.

The cream even works for those with mature skin. “Wrinkles disappeared on my forehead and next to my eyes,” another thrilled customer wrote. “I’ve seen a substantial difference after using this face cream. People tell me I have wonderful-looking skin, and I’m 65 years old!”

A final reviewer shared: “I really like this product. However, I do not like the tip. I’m just not a fan of putting the metal on my face, so I use my finger instead.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

