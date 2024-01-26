Eva Longoria adores this L'Oreal anti-aging eye cream — and it's just $16 (that's more than 40% off)

Who wants to play trial-and-error with pricey anti-aging skincare? They make big promises and demand a big investment — that's a costly risk. Don't even go there. We found an affordable anti-aging powerhouse formulated to reduce puffiness and wrinkles around the eyes. It usually sells for $28, but right now it's more than 40% off: L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream, beloved by ageless beauty and L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria, is down to just $16 on Amazon!

Why is it a good deal?

Anti-aging eye cream can set you back $100. Even at its regular price of $28, this powerful L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream is a bargain compared to department store brands. We've seen the price of this cream go up and down, but $16 is the lowest we expect it to go for a while.

Why do I need this?

Formulated to hydrate skin while working to reduce wrinkles over time, this eye cream, according to L'Oreal, delivers visibly firmer, brighter skin. It boasts an impressive assortment of active ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin C. Eva Longoria loves this product because, she says, it's so refreshing and fills in fine lines. She told Popsugar, "it feels so delicious."

The former Desperate Housewife loves taking care of her skin. In this Vogue video she breaks down her whole routine, and emphasizes the extra care that skin needs as we age: "As you get older, ladies, you have to prep your skin, specifically under your eyes," she says as she slathers on the serum. "I'm kind of generous with that."

In addition to an incredible formula, this anti-aging product has a well-designed applicator — cooling and angled — so you can enjoy its soothing benefits without pulling or tugging on delicate under-eye skin.

What reviewers say

Amazon shoppers love this serum, too. More than 6,000 reviewers give it a perfect five-star rating.

"I wish I'd started using this eye cream sooner!" reports a five-star customer. "I am seeing results for the lines and darkness under my eyes. I always had issues using any products near my eyes because it would seem to migrate into my eyes and cause irritation, tears, etc. This product does not seem to do that, and the applicator is so refreshing and cooling. I also apply it to the 'squint' crease on my forehead, and I can see it helps there too."

L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria loves the Revitalift line of products. (Getty/Amazon)

"I use the product around my eyes every morning," another happy shopper said. "No odor that I notice. Works great diminishing the bags and dark circles. Best of all the tube lasts me months when used as suggested. Feels great if kept cold in the fridge."

"I love the applicator because it is cold and refreshing and pulls less at the sensitive eye area," a satisfied shopper said.

A final reviewer shared: “I really like this product. However, I do not like the tip. I’m just not a fan of putting the metal on my face, so I use my finger instead.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

