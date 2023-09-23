Europeans Have Started The "American Mind Can't Comprehend" Meme, And These Pictures Would Literally Rock Americans' Worlds
A couple of days ago, we posted the best of the "European mind can't comprehend" meme, which is basically just extremely American things that would confuse the hell out of Europeans.
The european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/J3mNfemCtv
— Nick (@_nuckf) September 8, 2023
Now we're back with Europeans posting their own things that would confuse the hell out of Americans...
Here are some of the more memorable ones...
1.
the american mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ZxXB2wx28R
— merle (@rottenbrunette) September 18, 2023
2.
The American mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/NCRtMR9ZBO
— Max (@Max_i_mm) September 9, 2023
3.
The american mind can‘t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/fKKzedlRMb
— Max Penk (@mptv) September 9, 2023
4.
The american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/tw7z6U20NC
— Indy (@Indianajason2) September 9, 2023
5.
The American mind can't comprehend this. https://t.co/1gUC3l53Ah pic.twitter.com/occFXuzrJP
— Ida Ladd 🇬🇧 (@ida_ladd) September 19, 2023
6.
the american mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/owtvhfmwwi pic.twitter.com/LlvLUomjLD
— Squalo (@Squalo781) September 5, 2023
7.
"The American mind cannot comprehend this" pic.twitter.com/r2mFqKJooD
— 🇩🇪Nivka🌸 (@Animuwrangel) September 13, 2023
8.
The American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Ue4WSU9NNx
— CRONK (parody) follow for Dumbdicks WL spot (@CryptoCronkite) September 14, 2023
9.
The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Znx708fHc6
— Yunt (@TraderYunt) September 14, 2023
10.
The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/evDV5EBCqn
— ✰M✰ (@hotdoggalore) September 11, 2023
11.
The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/JgYR1FR4tg
— Jordan ☉ 💀🔥⚔️ (@jordaaash) September 10, 2023
BBC/ Twitter: @jordaaash
12.
The American mind cannot comprehend https://t.co/WweWsSWddH
— SJ (@seanackley) September 20, 2023
13.
The American mind can't comprehend this https://t.co/r38oVJKf2I
— Mike Davie (@linusalf) September 15, 2023
14.
The American mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/UdDkXN38Zq
— Max J. Joseph (@DeadmanMax) September 6, 2023
15.
The American mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/XwjQQ8OtUJ pic.twitter.com/kQL67laTjg
— Joanna (@Durkbot) September 6, 2023
16.
the American mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/LzkXg3xuA2 pic.twitter.com/aEsw9e4mZA
— Heinz (@HeinzUK) September 8, 2023
17.
The American mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/4cKbYjiBdi
— Catherine Warr (@HiddenYorkshire) September 10, 2023
18.
The American mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/fLivNhaHJh
— "TEF" (@____TEF____) September 10, 2023
Noey Smiley / Shutterstock/ Twitter: @____TEF____
19.
The american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/XJDnXqrS6F
— John Keel (@keel_gnutp) September 11, 2023
Andrew Holt / Getty Images/ Twitter: @keel_gnutp
20.
The American mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/vmBHbuiD8q
— 𝕃 ∈ 🍓 (@LucyDavinhart) September 11, 2023
21.
the american mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/AY0WpoT5js pic.twitter.com/IfMmYykMhE
— Ibu (@ibupro600) September 13, 2023
Sunny Forest / Shutterstock/ Twitter: @ibupro600
22.
the american mind cannot comprehend this… pic.twitter.com/L2vb9uHMwS
— hammy. (@iamhamesh) September 13, 2023
23.
The American mind cannot comprehend bike racks such as these. pic.twitter.com/TZG02f2vY6
— Josiah (@JosiahParry) September 17, 2023
24.
The American mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/vaYvejI7oP
— Walter Deleon (@WalterDeleonDC) September 17, 2023
25.
the american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/eotr01mhvU
— Markiplier and 100 others (@MaiPaiRai) September 17, 2023
26.
the american mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/krAGJvBCBX
— Brad Shit (@IvansNotSober) September 18, 2023
27.
The American mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/ke8ru8BRmY
— Jesse Martin (@motleydev) September 21, 2023
28.
the American mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/xMzTPo9nFx
— lilia™ (@allegedlyagirl) September 21, 2023
29.
The American mind cannot comprehend the pure liberty of buying cans of beer from vending machines. pic.twitter.com/b1Lj1M9OpA
— J A Earley (@AlbyEarley) September 22, 2023
30.
The American mind can't comprehend this image pic.twitter.com/Sir6C66ew8
— Vape Smoker 420 (@vapesmoker420) April 14, 2023
31.
the american mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/ohpk8vE6XP pic.twitter.com/xmOj5TkKOq
— Concord Dom (@ConcordD0m) September 4, 2023
inxti / Shutterstock/ Twitter: @ConcordD0m
32.
the American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/gY7AtE2IoH
— Nucleus ☕ (@EsotericCofe) September 4, 2023
33.
The American mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/dvSs1JTKDs
— sM0k3sT4k (@smokestak) September 5, 2023
34.
The american mind can’t comprehend the enourmous volume and simultaneously cheap european beer pic.twitter.com/cTWUdFMGnG
— APHEX TWINK (@SeamusIsAweseme) September 9, 2023
35.
the american mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/zr7lm2SZbC
— ellie 🍂 // (@villanelliee) September 10, 2023
36. And lastly...
The American Mind can't comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/p2Exy7DqrA
— ste is writing strongly worded letters (@chai_ste) September 10, 2023