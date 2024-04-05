Eudora Welty House events scheduled for next weekend with plenty of fun events. What to know

Fans of Mississippi short story writer, novelist and photographer Eudora Alice Welty (1909-2001) will gather Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, for a celebratory weekend honoring the author’s 115th birthday.

The party begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the Eudora Welty House & Garden, 1109 Pinehurst Street in Jackson, with free birthday cupcakes and lemonade available on the side porch.

The house, where Welty lived for 76 years, is today owned and managed by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, presented as a gift from the writer prior to her death.

“Ms. Welty was a very modest and humble woman,” said Anna Traylor, who serves as education specialist for the house and garden.

The Eudora Welty House and Gardens at 1109 Pinehurst St., Jackson, Miss., was home to acclaimed writer Eudora Welty for 76 years. It was at the Welty House that the acclaimed author wrote all her major works including her Pulitzer Prize-winning work, "The Optimist's Daughter." Many of the plants Welty and her mother planted, still grow in the gardens. The house is a National Historic Landmark.

Initially she was hesitant about the idea of her home becoming a museum, Traylor said. But she and former Archives Director Charlotte Capers, who served from 1955 through 1969, had been close friends and in 1986 Welty allowed the department to come inside and take photographs throughout the house.

“Today it appears exactly as it did in 1986,” Traylor said. Its exterior, interior, and furnishings are as they were when Welty made the decision to bequeath her home to the state: paintings, photographs, objects d'art, linens, furniture, draperies, rugs and, above all, thousands of books in their original places.

Guests on Friday will also be invited to create complimentary, wearable button-pins using historic photographs of Welty and other scrapbook materials. From 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., local DJ Tyler Tadlock will play records with music from Welty's era on the side porch. Free tours of the Welty house will also be available at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with advance registration requested.

On Saturday, the celebration continues at 10 a.m. with a garden volunteering opportunity led by the home’s garden assistant, Jess Stein, where visitors can honor Welty by tending to her garden. Originally designed by Welty’s mother Chestina Welty, the garden dates to 1925. Her plan insured that something would be in bloom each season.

Camellias and pansies abound in winter; spring brings larkspur, hollyhocks and snapdragons followed by summer phlox, zinnias and blue salvia, ending with fall asters, chrysanthemums and spider lilies. Roses climb over trellises and fences in the lower garden. Registration is encouraged for garden volunteering, but not required. This morning event takes place only in the Welty Garden; the Visitor Center but Welty House will open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday with free tours continuing at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“It was a lot of fun last year. Everybody enjoyed the cupcakes,” said Mary Atchley, who manages the house’s front desk and gift shop.

A Jackson native, Welty developed a love of reading at an early age. She attended Mississippi State College for Women (now MUW) and later the University of Wisconsin where she completed her degree in English Literature. She also studied advertising at Columbia University in New York.

Upon returning to Jackson in 1931 she took several odd jobs as a newspaper columnist and radio announcer, and later as a publicity agent for the Works Progress Administration.

Her career as a fulltime writer began in 1936 when she published “The Death of a Traveling Salesman” in the literary magazine Manuscript. She soon became a prolific author, creating stories in multiple genres, and her work was frequently recognized with numerous awards. Her novel “The Optimist’s Daughter” won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1973 and in 1980 she was the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, presented by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

The Welty House and Garden is a 1925 Tudor Revival house and has been designated as a National Historic Landmark since 2004.

Space is limited for the free guided house tours.

“I would emphasize that reservations are recommended as these are filling up quickly, but even guests who do not get a reservation will get to enjoy the Visitor Center museum exhibits, the Welty garden, and other festivities happening on the grounds Friday and Saturday. It will be a wonderful atmosphere,” stated Welty House Director Jessica Russell.

You may email info@eudoraweltyhouse.com to book a reservation or call 601-353-7762 for more information.

The Eudora Welty Home and Garden Visitor Center is free open to the public Tuesday–Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A 20-minute video documentary about the life of Welty is also available for viewing at no charge. Regular prices for the guided tours are $10 for adults with discounts available for military personnel, teachers, seniors and students. Free parking is available on Pinehurst Street.

