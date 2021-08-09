Heavy! The digital kitchen scale nearly 76,000 Amazon shoppers love is on sale for just $9

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Weighing your options on kitchen scales? No need — we’ve found a winner. If you already use one, you know how essential a scale is to a well-stocked kitchen. For meal prepping, precise recipe measurements and more, a kitchen scale is a must.

The Etekcity Kitchen Scale is constantly being praised by reviewers — it has nearly 76,000 five-star reviews! And now it's on sale for just $9 (down from $14).

A good kitchen scale is more accurate than a measuring cup, and that’s crucial for tricky recipes like chocolate soufflé. There are even serious coffee drinkers who measure their grounds by weight. Just sayin’.

Using a scale means fewer measuring cups and spoons to clean, and less work is always a good idea. Kitchen scales are also ideal for portion control — weighing your food can help keep calories in check. They also instantly convert measurements (from ounces to grams, say).

This one checks all the boxes. It’s compact and thin so easily tucks into a drawer or cabinet. And the size is right — small enough that it won’t overpower a countertop if you choose to leave it out but large enough to fit a dinner plate.

It measures in pounds, ounces, grams, milliliters, and fluid ounces. The stainless steel surface looks cool and easily wipes clean. Simply press the 'tare button to deduct the weight of any bowl or plate you choose to use. And the auto-off function means you don’t have to press a button using fingers covered in breadcrumbs.

Says one five-star reviewer: “The large platform on this scale makes it much more useful than most kitchen scales. I can use my largest mixing bowl on it and still read the display. I keep it handy so it’s easy to use and it lets me avoid measuring cups that would need to be washed. I enjoy baking my own bread, and this scale allows me to measure flour super accurately in grams. The scale has a range up to about 10 pounds, so it can be used with heavy glass or ceramic bowls. I use it almost every day and it has worked flawlessly for 11 months on the original batteries.”

