HGTV's Erin Napier shares the reality of sleep-deprived newborn life: 'This photo IS parenthood'

It's the advice every parent gets when they have a newborn: "Sleep when the baby sleeps."

Evidently, that's something HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier, who welcomed their second daughter on May 28, are taking to heart.

In a new Instagram post, the mom to newborn baby girl Mae captured husband Ben — fully dressed, boots on — passed out on their couch, apparently trying to sneak in some zzz's during naptime.

While it's unclear if Erin herself was able to also squeeze in a nap, her relatable parenting moment resonated with many fans.

"This photo IS parenthood," read one comment.

"Sleep-deprived parents lol. I have been there and done that before and we are now happy to be grandparents," added another follower.

"And that’s for the rest of your life! No matter how old they are!" a commenter joked.

Some fans pointed out that it was typical that the dad would be the one taking advantage of a little peace and quiet while the mom's still awake.

"Why is that always so easy for the dads??" read a comment, while another read "Haha my husband can fall asleep like that too, I wish I could."

Also mom to 3-year-old Helen, the Home Town host has been vocal about the complexities of parenting, speaking about mom guilt, invasive questions about fertility and the judgment surrounding moms who don't breastfeed.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.