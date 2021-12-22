Erin and Ben Napier say it's important for them to make time for their daughters: 'Really don't want someone else to raise them'

Erin and Ben Napier have plenty to say about their growing family in their latest interview.

The HGTV stars and parents of two recently sat down for the cover story for People's Jan. 3, 2022 issue, and admitted that the adjustment has not been easy.

"It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it," said Erin, who gave birth in May to daughter Mae. "The wheels fall off around 5 p.m."

As they continue to find their rhythm as a family of four — Mae joins big sister Helen, 4, in the burgeoning brood — Erin said one thing that remains important to the Hometown stars is spending time with their children.

"We have had to get more help with that, honestly. The only trick I've learned so far is that you've got to say what you need. And what I need is to be there for my kids. I really don't want someone else to raise them. I want us to be 100 percent a part of their life," Erin declared.

Ben added, "If we are going to go on the road for [Home Town] Takeover, or if we're going to do media stuff in New York, then we're going to have to bring our family along with us. And so that's how we do it. We don't fold on our family time."

In the future the pair plan to create their own "country escape" to provide a sense of normalcy for their daughters. And fans will get the chance to have a look at its transformation on an upcoming season of Hometown.

"It's sort of a hideaway for us, a place out near family land where we can go and let the girls run on the weekends," Ben explained, noting they would still keep their home in Laurel, Miss. "I think we're finding our groove — and this place is going to help us."