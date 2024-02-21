Erin And Ben Napier Head To Florida Town “You’ve Probably Never Heard Of” For ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 3

“It's not tourist Florida, which is our favorite Florida.”

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

The next season of Home Town Takeover will take viewers to a charming Southern town that doesn’t often make headlines.

In a Tuesday appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Ben and Erin Napier announced that season three of their popular Home Town spinoff would take place in Sebring, Florida.

“We’re going to Sebring, Florida!” Ben proclaimed, earning a “woo!” from Erin.

“It’s a new location and you’ve probably never heard of it because it's not tourist Florida, which is our favorite Florida,” Ben explained.

“It’s off the beaten path,” Erin added. “It’s not the beach. It’s not the amusement parks.”

The couple described the Highlands County seat, located about 86 miles south of Orlando on Lake Jackson, as a “beautiful lake city.” They called it “really interesting” while noting that it needs “a lot of work.”

“This show is really hard to make,” Ben told Hudson. “There's gonna be a lot of special guests. A lot of people coming in to help.”

While they didn’t divulge much about what’s to come, Erin and Ben went on to share that the Sebring season will feature an appearance by “someone from Home Town past” to help them with the renovations.

“The real Home Town fans are going to be very excited to see someone who is a part of Takeover season three,” Erin teased.

According to HGTV, the couple will tackle several renovation projects across homes, local businesses, and public spaces in the historic lakeside town. The goal of the projects will be to "amplify the town's charm, build community pride, and make Sebring a must-visit destination."

Season three of Home Town Takeover is slated to premiere on HGTV early next year.



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.