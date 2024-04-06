Enjoy the view: Here are 6 solar eclipse watch parties to check out in the Upstate

People across the Upstate are getting excited to witness the solar eclipse on Monday.

Many places in Greenville, Anderson, and Spartanburg are planning watch parties to enjoy the rare occasion.

Kayaking is a popular activity at Lake Cooley

Block party on the lake with Spartanburg Parks

Hosted by Spartanburg Parks, enjoy the stellar experience at Lake Cooley Outdoor Education Center, with snacks, crafts, activities, and a solar eclipse viewing on the lake with kayaks and paddleboards.

Tickets are $5 per person and include all activities. The Lake Cooley, located at 100 Cooley Dock Rd., in Inman, block party is from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Preregister on the Spartanburg Parks website.

Spartanburg Science Center

The Spartanburg Science Center, located at 200 E St John St., is hosting a free, outdoor watch party, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Drinks, snacks, and protective eyewear will be provided.

Bring your chairs and blankets since it is an outdoor activity. This event is free and available for all ages, but register to reserve your eyewear.

Ice cream and solar eclipse at Good Karma

Good Karma Ice Cream, located 203 W Main St., in Easley, is hosting its watch party with ice cream. Bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy watching the solar eclipse with a special "Partial Eclipse of the Heart" shake and glass.

This event is from 1-4 p.m. Eyewear will be provided. Register on their Facebook.

Climb at Blue Ridge

Climb at Blue Ridge, located at 301 Bulls Rd., in Taylors, is hosting a watch party from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Tickets are free for members and $12 for non-members. Preregister to reserve a spot.

A rendering of BridgeWay Station spanning 40 acres along I-385 in Mauldin, just south of Butler Road.

Rooftop watch party at Bridgeway Station

City Market has plans for an adult-centered solar eclipse event. Watch the phenomenon from the new, Bridgeway Station rooftop, located at 616 Bridgeway Boulevard, in Simpsonville.

Enjoy adult beverages, including tequila sunrises, Sunny-D creamsicle cocktails, beer, wine, and more. Themed food will also be available including Moonpies and Sun Chips to celebrate the occasion.

Tickets to attend are free. The first 100 attendees will receive a pair of eyewear. The event is from 12-4 p.m. Reserve a spot and bring seating.

Viewing at Clemson University

The Clemson University Department of Physics and Astronomy invites the community to watch the solar eclipse from noon until 4 p.m.

The experience is expected to be engaging and fun, offering attendees ice cream made with liquid nitrogen and the chance to make a pinhole camera.

The viewing party will be held on the lawn between Martin, Long, and Kinard Halls, 220 Parkway Dr., Clemson.

Joanna Johnson covers community news and education for the Herald-Journal. Reach her via email at jjohnson@shj.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Here's where to find solar eclipse viewing parties in the Upstate