Enjoy a taste of Mississippi's best culinary offerings at this event

Culinary delights prepared by more than two dozen of Central Mississippi’s top restaurants will highlight a tasting event and competition set for Monday, April 8, at the District at Eastover.

Called “Taste of Mississippi,” the outdoor event is a fundraiser for Community Stewpot Services, a nonprofit faith-based organization whose mission is to provide food, shelter, and other emergency services to poor, elderly, and disabled individuals.

The annual event is known to bring together food lovers from throughout Mississippi, and some from other states.

“At last year’s Taste of Mississippi we had 1,300 attendees,” said Chris Eason, Stewpot’s director of special events and communications. “The community really remembers and gets excited about this event every year, and we have great support from the restaurants.”

A team of 28 judges will award prizes for Best Appetizer, Best Entrée, Best Dessert, Best Presentation and Best Beverage.

Judges are nominated and chosen based on their involvement in the community, appreciation for good food and drink, and a love for Stewpot.

“We look for people from a restaurant background as well as those interested in food nonprofessionally,” Eason said.

Before the results are tallied, each judge is assigned six different restaurants to evaluate. Attendees will also be able to vote for their favorites for a special “People’s Choice” award.

Tickets are $70 in advance or $90 day of show and allow for unlimited food tasting. The event also will have three open bars, samples of beer produced by Mississippi breweries, and live music from the Southern Komfort Brass Band.

Competing businesses this year will include Born to Pop, BRAVO!, Bread & Batter Baked Goods, Broad Street, Eddie Wright BBQ, Enzo Osteria, Hal & Mal’s, Iron Horse Grill, Jerk City Grille, Juicy Wooder Ice, Ketto’s Cusina, La Cour, Library Lounge, Logan Farms, McSwillie's Boil Co., Mo’ Betta Dessert Bar, Pizza Shack, Sal & Mookie’s, Saltine, Scrooge's Fine Food & Drink, St. Andrew’s Holy Smokers, Shantilly Sweets, Sugar’s Place Downtown, Table 100, Tuk Tuk Boom, Uniquely Kovered, and Zoes Restaurant.

“We have some restaurants who have participated every year since the event began as 'Taste of the Nation' 35 years ago as well as about 10 new ones,” Eason said.

Streets throughout the District at Eastover will be blocked off for pedestrian traffic where each restaurant will have individual tables set up for sampling.

Stewpot’s beginnings date to 1981 when a group of seven downtown Jackson churches, eager to provide a coordinated response to problems of hunger and homelessness in the area, began providing free lunches from an abandoned service station on West Capitol Street.

Over the next decade they also added a food pantry, clothing closet, medical clinic, emergency shelters and a summer camp program. In 1992, the organization moved across the street into the former Central Presbyterian Church where they now operate 15 ministries supported by thousands of volunteers and donors annually.

In November 2023, Stewpot was awarded a $1.25 million grant from the national Bezos Day One Families Fund designed to specifically address the problems of homelessness of families with children. The Rev. Jill Buckley, a Baptist minister ordained by the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and Alliance of Baptists, serves as Stewpot’s executive director.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi will be serving as Title Sponsor for the 2024 Taste of Mississippi event. They are being joined by approximately 30 other local firms and organizations serving as Silver, Bronze and Friends of Stewpot sponsors.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and will close at 10 p.m. For tickets visit stewpot.org/tasteofms or call 601-353-2759 for more information. The District at Eastover is located at 1250 Eastover Dr. in Jackson just off the East Frontage Road of Interstate 55.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Taste some of MS's best culinary offerings at Taste of Mississippi