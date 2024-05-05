Enjoy reading? Earn prizes through Roanoke County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke County Public Library announced its Summer Reading Program, allowing readers of all ages to earn prizes for completing books all summer long.

As a part of the program, readers will have the chance to win prizes as milestones are complete. Prizes will be displayed in the summer’s limited edition badges, allowing participants to show off their adventures in the library. Participants who read more will be eligible to win a larger prize.

The first benchmark to receive a prize is 10 books for babies and preschoolers, and for school-aged children, teens, and adults must read three.

This year, the library has an overall reading goal for the program of 30,000 books.

Registration for this program opens up on Saturday, June 8.

For more information on the summer reading program or the see the scheduled reading calender, visit the Roanoke County Public Library’s website.

