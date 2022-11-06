Emily Ratajkowski says she's checking in 'on the stepfather applications in my DMs' as she moves on after divorce

Emily Ratajkowski danced in the street sharing that she's looking at 'stepfather applications' in her direct messages. (Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski is ready to move on after her divorce.

The model, 31 — who filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClurd, in September — took to TikTok on Saturday to post a video of herself dancing in the street.

Dressed in a white, full-length turtleneck dress by Eterne and black boots, the My Body author and mom to 19-month-old Sylvester turned around and shook her butt in front of the camera while exhaling smoke. Set to a remix of M.I.A's song "Paper Planes," Ratajkowski puts her hand in the air and walks toward the camera under the night sky.

"Me coming out of a sad girl day to check in on the stepfather applications in my DMs," she wrote on the video.

In an earlier video from the same evening, Ratajkowski performed a voice-over of a viral speech from musical icon Cher, in which she recalls telling her mother about about her independent lifestyle that isn't reliant on a man for her self worth.

"I love men. I think men are the coolest. But you don't really need them to live," Ratajkowski mouthed, while applying lipliner. "My mom said to me, 'you know what sweetheart? One day you should settle down and marry a rich man. And I said 'Mom, I am a rich man."

Following the announcement of her divorce from film producer Bear-McClurd this fall, Ratajkowski declared that she's entering her "Bitch Era 2022." While criticizing the new Netflix film Blonde for "fetishizing women's pain," she took to her TikTok account to suggest that women should embrace their anger instead of avoiding it.

"I think we should all be in our bitch era," the model shared in front of the camera. "So, I'm going to be pissed off when I see this movie, I already know it, but it's nothing new. Yeah, I'm just going to get angry."

Despite her self-proclaimed anger, Ratajkowski has stated that she's embracing parenthood without a romantic partner. In fact, the experience of parenting her son has encouraged her to "re-evaluate" her previously-established priorities.

"I've never had such clear priorities in my life," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview for the cover of their November issue. "Number one is Sly, and that's that. It's made me re-evaluate what's important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?"

Noting that she has "never been single before,” Ratajkowski also recognized the complicated emotions that have come as a result of the split from her husband. Sharing that she's feeling "all the emotions," Ratajkowski said that she's embracing each day and each emotion as they come.

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity," she shared. "Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

