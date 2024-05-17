Emerging Trends for Home Renovation and Design

Getting ready to play with your floor plan? This refreshing take on modern design, color, and organic materials predicts which trends will take center stage in home renovations this year.

To learn more about what's to come for modern interiors, we partnered with Asia Ligas, Design Experience Manager and Octavio Estrada, Senior Architectural Designer for Block Renovation to get their insights for 2024.

1. Tech-Enabled Homes and Smart Kitchens

"Technology is becoming increasingly integrated into our homes," says Ligas. "We can expect to see more homes with smart home features, such as voice-activated assistants, smart thermostats, and security systems. [In the kitchen,] we can expect even more advanced smart kitchen solutions, such as improved AI-driven cooking assistance and energy-saving features."

2. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Design

Environmental consciousness is increasingly important in kitchen design. Consumers have shown a preference for eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient appliances and lighting. "In 2024, sustainability may play an even larger role, with a focus on reducing waste, using renewable materials, and incorporating energy-saving technology," adds Ligas.

3. Spa-Like Retreats

Many homeowners seek a spa-like bathroom. "We can expect this trend to continue with an emphasis on creating serene and luxurious bathroom spaces," predicts Ligas. "Popular bathroom features such as large soaking tubs, steam showers, heated floors, and high-end fixtures will be incorporated"

Integrating plant life throughout the home. Block Renovation

4. Biophilia

"Biophilia is the design principle that incorporates natural elements into the built environment," says Ligas. "This can be done through the use of plants, natural materials, and natural light. Biophilia is a great way to create a more relaxing and healthy space, so expect to see more homes with lush greenery, in indoor and outdoor spaces."

5. Wabi-Sabi

Wabi-sabi is a Japanese aesthetic that celebrates the beauty of imperfection. Ligas predicts that in 2024, we can expect to see more homes decorated with wabi-sabi elements, such as rustic furniture, natural materials, and asymmetry.

6. Sustainable Design

More and more people are concerned about the environmental impact of their homes, so sustainable design is becoming increasingly popular. This could mean using recycled materials, choosing energy-efficient appliances, or installing solar panels.

Wooden details including rustic wood tiles accent a bathroom. Block Renovation

7. Flexible Spaces

"As our lives become more hectic, we need our homes to be able to adapt to our changing needs," observes Ligas. "This means designing spaces that can be used for multiple purposes, such as a home office that can also double as a guest room."

8. Personalized Spaces

People are increasingly looking for ways to make their homes feel unique and special. "This could mean incorporating personal touches, such as family photos or artwork, or creating a space that reflects their interests, such as a home bar or a yoga studio," predicts Ligas.

Top Color Trends for 2024

"After having blues and greens dominate color palettes in recent years, it seems like we’ll be shifting towards hues of red and purple in 2024," shares Ligas. Think moody colors: darker burgandies, plum or aubergine tones, and brighter shades of reds (but not pink).

She adds, "It is inevitable that browns will enter the conversation at some point next year. The main reason being that earthy tones can often have red or purple undertones and would be a great fit for those who appreciate the trend but aren’t looking to feature such a bold color like red/purple in their home."

Add personality to your home with thoughtful colors and patterns. Block Renovation

We aren't seeing bold patterns and color drenching outside. Outdoor finishes have continued to steer consumers towards soothing, neutral tones. Cabot announced its Outdoor Trend of the Year—"Retreat"—and announced its Cabot Stains in Desert Sand were the perfect match. Available in solid, semi-solid, and semi-transparent, this shade of soft brown stain wraps your outdoor space in warmth. Dare we way, it feels as modern as light wood floors laid inside a home?

As it would turn out, BEHR also introduced an Exterior Stain Color of the Year, Tugboat, and, in tandem, a brand new Curb Appeal Collection. The collection most certainly includes on-trend exterior paints, stains, and spray paints that'll transform the exterior of your home, covered porch, and your home accents. Tugboat stain is available in both solid and semi-transparent finishes and adds a rich warmth to decks, patio ceilings, fences, railings, and other parts of your outdoor living space.

Material Trends

Natural materials: People are increasingly drawn to the beauty and simplicity of sustainable materials and natural materials, such as wood, stone, and marble.

Textured materials: Textured materials are a great way to add depth and dimension to a space. Some popular textured materials for renovations and interior design include linen, velvet, and terrazzo.

Geometric patterns: Geometric patterns are a great way to add visual interest to a space. Popular geometric patterns for renovations and interior design include chevron, herringbone, and hexagons.

Reclaimed materials: Reclaimed materials are a great way to add character and history to a space. Materials include barn wood, reclaimed brick, and reclaimed metal.

Best Practices for Planning a Renovation or Redesign

"While it's good to be aware of trends, homeowners should also ensure that their design choices align with their personal preferences, lifestyle, and the practical needs of their family," encourages Octavio Estrada, Senior Architectural Designer for Block Renovation, a streamlined platform where homeowners and contractors can get all of the tools and resources they need to plan and manage major renovation projects.

"Not every trend will be suitable or desirable for every individual, and it's okay to pick and choose what resonates personally. The goal is to create a space that feels both fresh and authentically 'you.'"

Estrada recommends that homeowners keep the following tips in mind while planning for a home remodel or redesign:

Clarify your vision. Create mood boards, use apps like Pinterest, or keep a design journal to collect ideas and inspirations. Set a budget. It helps guide your decisions throughout the process. Always factor in a contingency for unexpected costs. Research current trends. Read interior design magazines, blogs, or watch relevant TV shows or online channels to be updated on the latest design trends for 2024. Hire an experienced interior designer. Hiring a design expert can save you money in the long run. They can prevent costly mistakes, get professional discounts, and bring your vision to life efficiently. Shop around. Don't rush into buying furnishings or decor. Take the time to shop around, look for sales, discounts, or even second-hand options. Choose the right partners. If your project involves structural changes, it’s crucial to hire the right professionals. If you’re hiring a general contractor, look for someone who is licensed, insured, and vetted. Incorporate sustainable choices. Sustainability continues to be a significant trend in interior design. Consider eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient kitchen appliances, or designs that have a minimal environmental impact. Embrace technology. Smart home systems, innovative lighting trends, and other tech-driven features are increasingly integral in modern home design. Quality over quantity. Instead of buying many items, invest in fewer, high-quality pieces that are durable and timeless. Antique elements can be a great addition. Stay adaptable. Sometimes, things might not go exactly as planned. Being adaptable allows you to navigate challenges and make the necessary changes without too much stress.