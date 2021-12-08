Elle Macpherson, 57, stuns in bikini as she soaks up the sun: 'A beautiful sight'

Elle Macpherson knows how to relax!

On Monday, the 57-year-old model shared a video of herself soaking up the sun and reading by her stunning pool while rocking a bikini. Macpherson shared that the video was taken by ex-husband and fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. The pair divorced in 1989.

"Lying on the earth, grounding, re-reading some of my favorite passages from my book - Sunday afternoon chill," she captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments in awe of the star's effortless beauty and calm vibes.

"What a peaceful place you've created," a fan wrote.

"Nice way to spend a Sunday afternoon. As usual, you're always beautiful and radiant from head to toe," a commenter said.

"A beautiful sight..!" A user added.

"A gorgeous woman in her Natural Habitat," someone continued.

Over the years, the supermodel and mother of two has opened up about her thoughts on aging. In an interview for Ocean Drive magazine in 2014, Macpherson talked about turning 50 and admitted that she did not feel any pressure hitting the milestone.

"I've been preparing for this stage of my life for a long time. In my 40s, I started to focus on health and wellness; I stopped drinking and taking any drugs, even aspirin," she said.

"By the time I hit 50, I didn't feel any sort of plateau physically, and it didn't feel like a shock emotionally either," she explained. "It wasn't like, 'Oh my gosh, I’d better get myself together before I turn 50;' it was more like I was reborn."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.