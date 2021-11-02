Elizabeth Hurley, 56, looks 'too beautiful for words' in a white bikini

Elizabeth Hurley isn't afraid to wear white after Labor Day.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram to reveal her latest bikini launch for her swimwear, beachwear and accessories line Elizabeth Hurley Beach, with her own shot modeling the bikini.

"Finally! My favourite chain bikini has arrived in white," she captioned the photo.

Hurley paired the bikini with a straw hat while posing in front of a beautiful beach backdrop. Naturally, people expressed their jealousy over the environment as winter is fast approaching in the United States. "Its cold and raining here I need to be where [you're] at," one person wrote.

Others commented on the British actress's natural beauty. "Too beautiful for words," one commented. Another questioned, "Do you ever age??"

While it's not the first time that Hurley has been complemented for her youthful appearance, she recently talked to the Sunday Times about feeling younger than ever as a result of her lifestyle.

"I haven't eaten processed food for 100 years," she told the publication. "I don't eat sweets, I drink little alcohol, I don't smoke but I deeply regret that I once did."

She also revealed that she's put more of an emphasis on slowing down and spending more time by herself.

"The lockdowns had a profound effect on me. I came to realize that I’ve been in fight-or-flight mode for 30 years. I've found time to remember what my instincts were telling me to do rather than being on a constant treadmill of flying once or twice a week, packing endlessly, juggling jobs, juggling everything, not really having much time to sit down, to ever, I don’t know… just sit down," she said, noting that she's "a dreamier, more introspective person, somebody who genuinely enjoys spending time with my family, doing the things I love, like writing and gardening."

Luckily for her Instagram followers, however, Hurley's new way of life hasn't stopped her from posting the endless bikini photos that they love most.

