Elizabeth Hurley poses in a tight black dress on Instagram: 'Showing off'

Elizabeth Hurley is all smiles on Instagram.

The Austin Powers alum, 56, took to the social media platform on Wednesday to share a quick video of herself posing in one of her favorite fashion brands. The star sported a skintight black dress — and ample cleavage — for the photoshoot, writing in the caption, "showing off." She tagged photographer Ellen von Unwerth, Donatella Versace and the fashion icon's brand in her post.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in Versace in her latest Instagram pic. (Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Hurley has a long relationship with Versace. In 1994, she famously wore a safety pin dress made by the brand to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral. At the time, she was an up-and-coming model and actress on the arm of Hugh Grant, her then-partner, who she dated for 13 years.

In October, The Royals alum took Damian, her 19-year-old son with the late Steve Bing, to a Versace fashion show. Damian is currently following in his mom’s footsteps as an actor and model.

"He had never been to one," Hurley told People of her son. "So I think for us to go to one together and for it to be Versace and Fendi...Fendace, as we learned...was really great because I've known Donatella for 27 years."

While Hurley is certainly comfortable in high fashion from Versace, recently she’s spent much of her time in her own swimwear line, which she routinely poses in on Instagram. In November, she celebrated the arrival of her line's white chain bikini with a pic of her posing in the look on the beach.

Earlier this year, she told Extra of her regular bikini pics, "We haven’t been allowed to go on vacation in 14 months… I have a beachwear company and haven't been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can. We've been improvising. So, yes, we've been on hay bales, we've been in the snow, we've been in the shower."

