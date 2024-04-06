Elizabeth Hurley has used this Estee Lauder serum for 25 years and it's 50% off

How old is Elizabeth Hurley? I mean, it’s been 27 years since she graced the silver screen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery but she looks as amazing today at 58 as she did at 31 (have you seen her Instagram???). Apparently, the actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track leading directly to the fountain of youth. But she’s not keeping it a secret: It's the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair and it’s on sale for $46 at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

This cult-favorite serum usually retails for $92, and while we aren't above splurging on quality skin care, you can bet we're stocking up when a deal this good happens. Right now, you can get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair for $46 (a whopping 50% off). It's the lowest price we've ever seen, so we wouldn't blame you if you ordered two bottles.

Why do I need this?

Liz Hurley is no stranger to interviews, but in a speed round of questioning from Andy Cohen, she revealed some of her beauty secrets that we wanted to hear — and some that we didn't (spoiler: she doesn't exercise!). She told the host of Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen that she has an exhaustive beauty routine (thank goodness!).

"I worked for Estée Lauder for 25 years," she said. "I have everything."

When Andy pressed her for the item she could live without, she spilled. "It's a serum called Advanced Night Repair," she said. "I've used it twice a day for 25 years. It is from Estée Lauder."

Elizabeth Hurley has the inside track to the fountain of youth. (Getty/Amazon)

What reviewers say

Celebrities aren't the only fans of this serum — it's earned more than 1,400 five-star ratings. One convert wrote on Amazon: "Best serum I’ve ever used! And I’ve tried a lot! Love this stuff! Changed my skin — it looks soooo much better now!"

Another shopper gushed, "The texture, applying, soft gentle sent makes it all worth it. I genuinely feel as if my skin is saying thank you, thank you thank you..."

A final fan shared, "I absolutely love the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Recovery Complex II. I use it every night on my face and I feel it helps with dark spots, lines, wrinkles and the like. I ordered the most recent bottle so that I have a spare supply and don't run out - that's how much I like this product. It is not inexpensive but it is worth it!"

Ok, so did you write this all down? Instead, you might just want to add it to your shopping cart while it's on sale.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips $32 $55 Save $23 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body & Face Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Eye Cream $14 $28 Save $14 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $7 $16 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Scurtain Slippers $17 $23 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon

Feramox Invisible Ring-Size Adjuster $9 $11 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon