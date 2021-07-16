Elizabeth Hurley, 56, looks radiant as she poses in a navy swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley is having the time of her life — or at least her summer.

The Royals actress, 56, took to Instagram to share a Boomerang of herself dancing carefree in a navy blue one-piece swimsuit. She captioned the post, in part, "Best time to buy swim if you’re seeking the sun is NOW," promoting her swimwear line.

Hurley’s followers were in awe over the post. One wrote, "One of the most beautiful [ladies] in existence." Another added, "Always looking so cute and so much fun"

The actress recently opened up to The New York Times about being a role model for women of all ages.

"I'm not 23. I don’t weigh 100 pounds," she told the outlet about her bathing suit photos. "But it is nice that some people are open to seeing women of different ages looking happy and healthy. I'm delighted if I'm encouraging them."

While Hurley may have picked out a one-piece for this social media post, she recently posed in a yellow bikini in a video she shared on Instagram in June.

She captioned the post, "Who doesn’t dance to the Spice Girls on a sunny birthday weekend in Blighty?"

Earlier that month, she also posed in a tan swimsuit — while standing in the middle of the field, naturally — on Instagram. She blew a kiss to the camera in the post, which she captioned simply with "Bliss."

