Elizabeth Hurley rocks bikini, opens up about recent ankle injury: ‘Eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself’

Elizabeth Hurley. is serving — as always.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old actress and model shared a photo of herself rocking a toffee-colored bikini from her own swimwear line that showed off her toned abs. In the caption she noted that the pic captured a happier time, before a recent accident.

Elizabeth Hurley has shared yet another stunning bikini photo. (Photo: Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

"Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean - just before I sprained my silly ankle. Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself," she wrote.

Fans took to the comments to not only compliment her amazing swimsuit, but also send her some well wishes.

"Looking incredible you and the bikini Sounds wonderful though wishing you a speedy recovery," a commenter said, with another adding, "Healing sent with so much love, to the hottest woman alive." One gushed, "You are so beautiful!" and another offered, "Get well soon Liz - Lookin Fabulous."

During a 2017 interview with Today, Hurley opened up about the different ways she maintains her youthful looks, with one of the most crucial parts being skincare.

"I have one serum I use all the time," she said. "You need to look after your skin. You need to look after your health. If you want to glow from the inside, you have to be healthy. You have to watch your diet. You have to watch your lifestyle. You have to get enough sleep."

Hurley also noted the importance of staying positive, adding, "We all get terrible knocks in life, all of us. Some people have terrible things they have to deal with. You see some people and they just manage to keep their attitude positive. They rise above stuff. Some people get angry. Sometimes I think to glow, you have to let go of a lot of stuff and move on. Be as nice as you can to everyone."