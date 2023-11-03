What is it?

Waxed, plucked, threaded or left au naturale, eyebrows have serious impact. With thick brows now very in, it can be frustrating if patchiness or over-plucking is getting in the way of achieving the look you want. Fortunately, there are some great solutions available for instantly (and subtly) filling in brows. One of the top-selling options out there — the E.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil — is only $3 at Amazon.

Amazon E.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil $3 This pencil is 100% vegan and paraben-, phthalates- and cruelty-free. Color-matching won't be a challenge either, because the pencil is available in five different shades. There's one to correspond with most hair colors. $3 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

$3 is an incredible price for a quality eyebrow pencil, especially considering other big-name brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills offer a similar two-sided wand for as much as $26 (or more). With E.l.f's Brow Pencil, you score both a pencil and a brow-brushing spoolie in one, for less than the price of a venti cup of coffee — and it'll certainly last you longer than that latte will.

Why do I need this?

Thin eyebrows can be a product of genetics, but it can also be an issue you encounter as you age. "With age, the activity of our hair follicles slow down," Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital tells Yahoo Life. "This means both the hair on our heads and our eyebrows thin out. The diameter of the hairs and the total density of hair tends to diminish, which means both thinner and finer hair."

But sparse brows are no longer something you just have to live with. E.l.f.'s $3 brow pencil is great for novices and pros alike, and requires little skill or time to make brows look thick and lush. The precision-tip of the pencil allows you to create feather-like strokes exactly where hair is missing, without accidentally over-filling or creating a blocky look.

On the other end, this pencil has a great brow brush, which lets you groom hairs into place. Use it first so you can better see spots you want to fill in, then again to smooth out and blend pencil strokes as you go, for a natural effect that lasts all day.

Feather-in natural-looking brows with this $3 brow pencil.

What reviewers say

Over 25,000 five-star reviewers agree that this brow pencil is an excellent and easy solution to sparse, lacking brows. One reviewer raves about the texture of this product: "I really like the consistency of this brow pencil, as it isn't too waxy/hard or too soft, but is easy to apply, doesn't smudge, and lasts nicely throughout the day on me."

"I have essential tremors in my hands, and my eyebrows are hard to fill in on each side where I no longer have much hair to deal with," another five-star reviewer explains. "[This pencil is] easy to blend and looks so natural without much effort... To think I've spent up to $20 for an eyebrow pencil that never gave me this kind of positive result. I bought multiple pencils."

"The color is a great match," another says. "I can't wear black, even though I have black hair. The dark brown is perfect! It has an almost creamy feel, but it is not soft. It blends really well. The spoolie on the end is perfect."

Get E.l.f.'s brow pencil in your shade right now for $3, and say goodbye to patchy brows forever.

