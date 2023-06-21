Electronic Arts Announces Split of EA Sports and EA Games

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has announced that the company is reorganizing the structure of its major studios in an effort to "empower our creative teams so that we might realize our strategic vision." During the shakeup, EA Games and EA Sports will be divided into two, with EA Games renamed to "EA Entertainment" to better reflect its expanding portfolio.

"This evolution of our company continues to empower our studio leaders with more creative ownership and financial accountability to make faster and more insightful decisions around development and go to market strategies. These steps will accelerate our business, drive growth, and deliver long-term value for our people, our players and our communities," wrote Wilson in an announcement.

Along with the realignment will be sweeping leadership changes including Laura Miele as the new President of EA Entertainment, Technology & Central Development, and Vince Zameplla as the new lead for the studios responsible for Apex Legends, our Star Wars games, and Battlefield. On the other end, Cam Weber has been appointed President of EA Sports where he will help accelerate the teams' growth plans, including building up EA SPORTS FC and EA's American football franchises.

"Our business remains strong, and I could not be more excited about our future as we bring more amazing games and experiences to more people around the world. Thank you for your creativity, passion, and all that you do, as we write the next great chapter of our story together," Wilson concludes.

