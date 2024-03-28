Egg hunts — and more — in Green Bay area this Easter weekend

Are you looking for something special for your family to do this Easter weekend?

The Green Bay area presents numerous opportunities, including traditional egg hunts and searching for a rare species at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park's "EggStravaganZoo" in Suamico. Why not hop on by these fun events this weekend?

More: Visit the Easter Bunny, enjoy a unique dining experience and more in Oshkosh this week

More: Why is Easter chocolate so expensive? Wisconsin chocolatiers talk about historic prices

Appleton American Legion Post No. 38 hosts breakfast and egg hunt

Fuel up before your egg hunt by attending the Legion's free breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Breakfast goes until the pancakes are gone, but the Legion recommends families arrive by 9:30 a.m. to ensure they can enjoy breakfast and the egg hunt. The egg hunt will commence after breakfast around 10:30 a.m. and will continue until all the eggs are found.

The Appleton American Legion Post No. 38 is located at 3264 W. College Ave. in Appleton.

Beth Haven Baptist Church Easter egg hunt

The Bellevue church is hosting a free egg hunt at 2:30 p.m. Saturday; the event will last until all eggs are found. The hunt will be at 1383 Bellevue St., the future site of the church. Parking is available across the street at 2 p.m. at Windsor Square.

There will be one specific area for children ages 4 and younger and another for children ages 5-12.

Easter egg hunt at the De Pere Community Center and VFW Park

The De Pere Community Center, De Pere Area Men’s Club and the De Pere Optimist Club are teaming up to sponsor a free communitywide egg hunt Saturday morning for children ages 1-9 at the community center, 600 Grant St. De Pere. The hunt officially starts at 9:30 a.m., but the hosts ask that participants arrive at 9:15 a.m. and wait in the upper-level parking lot for instructions.

The plan is to have the egg hunt outside, but any inclement weather updates will be posted on the De Pere Parks, Rec & Forestry’s Facebook page.

No registration is required.

McAulifee Park Easter egg hunt

The McAulifee Park Neighborhood Association will host its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Christa McAuliffe Park, 3100 Stika St., Green Bay. The free hunt begins at 10 a.m., with specific areas for designated age groups to ensure everyone can get their fill of eggs.

NEW Zoo & Adventure Park's "EggStravaganZoo"

The "slither-hoppers" — a special species that resembles a bunny-snake hybrid — have returned to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, 4378 Reforestation Road, Suamico. Come help find them during the zoo’s secular spring celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It’s not an egg hunt, per-se (plastic eggs can harm the animals), but finding the rare slither-hoppers is just as fun. Each child will receive an activity sheet to track how many slither-hoppers they find and where, and will get a prize at the end of the day for their hard work.

The EggStravaganZoo Bunny will be hanging out in the Mayan Restaurant for photo opportunities; candy stations will be scattered throughout the zoo (bring a basket or bag to stash your loot); face tattoos will be available; and, weather permitting, the carousel will be running. Tickets are $15 for ages 3 and older; admission is free for ages 2 and younger. Zoo members receive 20% off. While tickets will be sold at the door, the zoo recommends purchasing them in advance at bit.ly/EggStravaganZoo.

Our Lady of Lourdes Easter egg hunt

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in west De Pere is hosting an egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, but organizers ask families to arrive 15 minutes early for a prayer and to ensure an accurate headcount. There will also be games, and at the end of the egg hunt children can return their eggs to receive a prize that's too large to fit in an egg.

Meet at the north side of the church, 1305 Lourdes Ave., under the canopy.

Related: A Greenville mom transformed her hobby into Wisconsin's largest selection of freeze-dried goods

Related: 5 signs your child is ready to start kindergarten

Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member based at The Appleton Post-Crescent. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com or call 920-993-7108. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to Report for America by visiting postcrescent.com/RFA.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Egg hunts — and more — in Green Bay area this Easter weekend