Eek! Keep mice out of your car and home with Grandpa Gus's natural repellent — it's on sale ahead of the snow
The new year is the perfect time to clear out anything that doesn't serve you — and that includes mice! Winter temps drive rodents to seek warmer, cozier environs such as your car, your garage and your home. Now, you wouldn't want to harm Mickey and Minnie, of course, but you don't want to be their roommate either. There's a gentle, effective and awesome-smelling way to shoo mice away now trending on Amazon — and it's on sale: the No. 1 bestselling Grandpa Gus's Extra-Strength Mouse Repellent.
Eradicate mice from your car, RV, garage, shed and home with this 10-pack of powerful yet nonlethal repellent. Bonus: The cinnamon and peppermint oils will leave your space smelling amazing.
Why is this a good deal?
While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this repellant, it's still a darn good deal — and it sure beats sharing your gourmet cheese with a bunch of uninvited guests.
Why do I need this?
Simply place one of Grandpa Gus's made-in-the-U.S.A. pouches anyplace you've noticed evidence of mouse activity and say goodbye to your unwanted, messy, smelly, destructive guests. The cinnamon and peppermint essential oils deter mice naturally, which means no dead bodies to clean up, and each pouch can last up to three months covering up to 50 square feet at a time. Some 7,600 five-star fans can't gush enough about this stuff.
What reviewers say
This repellent is an even stronger deterrent to mice than cats and traps combined, reported a five-star reviewer: "I had such a bad mouse problem after this winter that my cats quit. I started using humane traps, but they weren’t fast enough to stop the problem. Grandpa Gus’s was recommended to me. Extremely easy to use, just place/toss the packets in each room. They smell great but the smell doesn’t linger. ... These definitely work and start working immediately. I left the humane traps set and I haven’t caught any mice since I started using Grandpa Gus’s Mouse Repellent."
"They work!" raved a fan, who got the pouches upon a friend's firsthand rec. "I live on a farm and at harvest time our house is overrun with mice, big ones and little ones. ... I ordered two bags of Grandpa Gus' mice repellent and put it in sever locations in our house, garage, barn and RV. Haven't even seen a mouse since! This works!"
This happy shopper swears by Grandpa Gus for their RV: "Definitely keeps the mice away...Excellent product, have been using for past three years."
Rodents can really damage your car, too. Protect yours this winter. One Grandpa Gus devotee wrote: Had a problem with mice getting in my car during winter months. Chewed up some wires under the hood too. Put these under the hood, under the seats, in the glove box. No more mice. They really do work!"
Another grateful fan gave high praise: "We have been 100% mice free in the detached garage where we have been using these pouches. I do make sure to replace them as directed every 3 months and use the spray to refresh the scent about every 2-3 weeks in between. I have recommended this product to several friends and neighbors and they have had the same results. This is a great product, very nice smell, easy to use. Highly recommend!"
Grandpas always seem to have the simplest and best solutions, don't they?
Each minty pouch lasts about 30 days.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
