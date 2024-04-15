Editors Say This Sunscreen Is So Clear, You'll Hardly Notice You're Wearing It



Poll the people for their top complaint about sunscreen, and that pesky white cast—you know, that ghostly glow so many SPFs leave in their wake, no matter how much you rub—is among the most common responses. So we set out on a mission: to find the A-listers of the suncare world. The formulas that go on entirely clear but still work to protect you from those harmful UVA and UVB rays.

These invisible blockers are lightweight and absorb readily, rendering them undetectable on skin. Many are water-resistant for longer wear and some even have added skincare benefits like hydration and even anti-aging. Whether you've got sensitive, oily, or acne-prone skin, there's a sunscreen for you.

Best clear sunscreen

What to consider

Broad-spectrum SPF

"The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using broad spectrum (UVA and UVB coverage) sunscreens with a SPF 30 or higher on a daily basis," says Dr. Margarita Lolis, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon in Hackensack, NJ. "As long as a clear formula is providing this protection, then it is effective."

Type

The majority of clear sunscreens are “chemical” sunscreens, though it is possible to find some mineral sunscreens (otherwise known as physical sunscreens, says Dr. Shayan Cheraghlou, MD, a resident physician at NYU School of Medicine in NYC.

Active ingredients

Chemical sunscreens are formulated with active ingredients like avobenzone, octinoxate, homosalate, and oxybenzone. Mineral sunscreens can appear more clear when the mineral (typically zinc oxide) is used as a nanoparticle to prevent the white cast that commonly occurs with physical blockers, explains Cheraghlou.

Water-resistance

It's always a nice bonus when a sunscreen is water-resistant, especially if you plan to engage in exercise or water sports, since this limits how often you have to reapply. Most water-resistant formulas are effective for up to 40 minutes or up to 80 minutes.

How we selected

For the past year, Women’s Health editors, including contributor Brigitt Earley, have tested the bestselling, most popular, and top-rated SPFs across categories. Mineral sunscreen, body sunscreen, face sunscreen, sunscreen for sensitive skin ... we've covered all of the bases.

To find the best clear options out there, our team consulted seven dermatologists, plus asked our team of anonymous testers and our in-house editors for feedback to narrow down the playing field. This final list includes something for everyone, whether you have sensitive and acne-prone skin or want something you can layer under makeup—every single product is guaranteed 100% clear.

UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46

Doctors, including Dr. Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Brandford, CT are quick to recommend this sunscreen from Elta MD, which is also a favorite of WH lifestyle director Lindsay Geller. The formula garners so much praise, largely because it's suitable for all skin types—including oily and acne-prone. We have niacinamide to thank for that. The star ingredient is an anti-inflammatory agent that helps reduce the appearance of blemishes and pores while also minimizing excess oil production.

"I've definitely noticed an improvement in my skin since incorporating this sunscreen into my daily routine," Geller says. "And I love that it doesn't leave a white cast or irritate my eyes." Yes, it's on the pricier side, but editors and testers continually reach for it, even after experimenting with cheaper options. It's that good.

Read more: Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin

Shop Now UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46 amazon.com $43.00 Amazon

transparent Mineral Sensitive SPF 50

Most clear sprays are chemical sunscreens, but Seaweed Bath Co. makes the perfect option for those who gravitate toward physical SPFs. "This formula provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and sprays on completely clear," says Dr. Lolis, who notes she also likes that it's water-resistant for a full 80 minutes. A nice bonus? "I love the tropical scent with melon—smells just like summer," she says.

Testers are quick to agree with this recommendation. "It does go on white, but much to my delight, rubs in completely clear," says contributor Brigitt Earley. "This is the sunscreen I pack in my bag for family outings—it's great for both kids and adults alike."

Read more: Best Spray Sunscreens

Shop Now transparent Mineral Sensitive SPF 50 amazon.com $28.34 Amazon

Ultra transparent Dry-Touch Sunscreen

Have exceptionally fair skin, or just very diligent about sun protection? (As you should be!) "This sunscreen has been clinically shown to provide better sunburn protection compared to products with a lower SPF," dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD previously told Women's Health. It goes on clear and dries fully—no tacky or greasy residue, he says.

Testers say this formula stood out not only for the high SPF, but also for being lightweight and quick to absorb. "This is one of the only sunscreens I've tried that basically dries the second it hits your skin—no exaggeration," one tester told us.

Shop Now Ultra transparent Dry-Touch Sunscreen amazon.com $9.56 Amazon

Sea Clearly Premium SPF 50 Clear Face and Body Sunscreen Gel

If you have oily skin, it can be hard to find a sunscreen that doesn't just exacerbate the problem. This mattifying gel formulation may be your unicorn, says Dr. Zeichner. It's also fragrance- and alcohol-free, which is ideal for those with sensitive skin. And, thanks to antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid, wearers will reap skin-nourishing benefits, too.

It is on the more expensive side, but our testers tell us you only need a pea-sized amount for full face coverage. Other wins include the high SPF and the lack of scent. "If you’re sensitive to scent and need sun protection, this is the one to get," said one tester.

Shop Now Sea Clearly Premium SPF 50 Clear Face and Body Sunscreen Gel amazon.com $35.00 Amazon

Original SPF 50 Clear Lotion

Open the jar, and the formula may look white, but rest-assured it rubs in completely, leaving absolutely no white cast on the skin. The formula is a hybrid chemical and physical sunscreen with an ingredient list dermatologists say is full of skin-nourishers. "It uses zinc oxide and contains aloe and vitamin E, which provides a protective barrier between your face and the sun," says Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, NY.

We love that the formula is hypoallergenic, oil-free, and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, too. And our testers swooned over the scent. "The smell is not as powerful as some traditional sunscreen, but that's a very good thing," says one tester. "It has a light coconut scent reminiscent of a pina colada—perfect for a beach day."

Shop Now Original SPF 50 Clear Lotion amazon.com $10.36

Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40

Yes, you have to wear sunscreen every day—even in the winter. So for everyday wear, it makes sense to look for a lightweight, clear option you can easily layer under makeup or use in tandem with other skincare products. This is it, says Dr. Jeremy Brauer, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Purchase, NY. "It moisturizes the skin while protecting from UVA/UVB rays throughout the day, and is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Our editorial team has been fans for years. We love that it's weightless and free of harsh fragrances, plus oil-free, so you won't get greasy over time. Our beauty editors say it can 100% double as a makeup primer.

Shop Now Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 nordstrom.com $18.00 Nordstrom

Suntouchable Invisible Sunscreen SPF 35

This new-to-market superstar is quickly getting a lot of attention for a lot of reasons. For starters, it pulls double duty as both an SPF and a mattifying primer. It also boasts good-for-skin ingredients like aloe to sooth any inflammation and hydrating meadowfoam seed.

"The gel-like formula comes out of the tube clear and basically melts into skin," says Earley. "It's not at all greasy, leaving you protected but with the perfect canvas for a full face of makeup."

Shop Now Suntouchable Invisible Sunscreen SPF 35 ulta.com $14.00 Ulta

UV Aqua Rich Weightless Moisturizer with SPF 30

When you have dry skin, seek out products packed with hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. "In addition to the chemicals that make it effective sun protection, this SPF is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which helps ensure the skin stays hydrated," says Dr. Samuel Hetz, MD, a family physician and medical director for Concept Medical. "Additionally, it goes on clear, and many say it feels weightless compared to other physical sunscreen products."

Our editors love that this pick can double as a daily moisturizer, but is entirely oil-free. And even though it's highly hydrating, it won't leave skin greasy, so you can easily layer this sunscreen under makeup.

Shop Now UV Aqua Rich Weightless Moisturizer with SPF 30 amazon.ca $13.99 Amazon

Invisible Shield Water-Gel Transparent Face Sunscreen SPF 35

This former WH Award Winner offers broad-spectrum sun protection via an ultra-light water gel formula. It's at the top of Zeichner's list, largely because of how hydrating it is, plus the fact that the serum contains fermented yeast to neutralize environmental aggressors, he says.

Our testers say the clear formula blends expertly and absorbs readily. In fact, it mattifies the skin enough to double as a great makeup primer. Our testers also like how gentle the product is overall. "The scent of this doesn't bother my sensitive skin, and it's easily the most lightweight formula I've ever tried," WH editorial assistant Sabrina Talbert said.

Shop Now Invisible Shield Water-Gel Transparent Face Sunscreen SPF 35 Sephora $25.00 Sephora

Meet the experts

Dr. Margarita Lolis, MD is a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon in Hackensack, NJ.

Dr. Shayan Cheraghlou, MD, is a resident physician at NYU School of Medicine in New York, NY.

Dr. Mona Gohara, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Brandford, CT.

Dr. Jeremy Brauer, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Purchase, NY.

Dr. Marnie Nussbaum, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in New York, NY.

