The Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw is down to $17 — and it'll get to you by Christmas

It’s officially that time of year: you want to curl up on the couch and stay there with a cup of cocoa until the snow melts. If you have the cocoa in the pantry, we’ve got a throw that will take your lounging and couch naps to a whole new level — and it’s less than $20! We’re talking about the popular Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw and it’s on sale at Amazon for just $17, down from $30 — that’s a 43% discount!

This blanket looks like it belongs in a cabin in the woods — it’s just right for the holidays. One side is soft cotton in a black and red check pattern and the other side is faux shearling. Consider yourself warned: once you drape yourself in the sherpa goodness, you’re not going to want to come out from under it. More than 5,000 five-star fans agree.

"I know Eddie Bauer products are quality products but this blanket exceeded my expectations," reported a rave reviewer. "It was surprisingly beautiful and of high quality to the point that I purchased two more throws, one for each sofa, one for the family room and one for the living room. The colors are vivid and the sherpa is soft and provides comfort and warmth."

This 'cuddle up couch blanket' was made for winter. Shop now to get it before the holidays — at a deep discount. (Photo: Amazon)

"I have bought several sherpa throws," shared another five-star fan. "But This one is wonderful! Its so soft and warm! It feels like it hugs you when youre laying under it. And it looks like its expensive, but the price is perfect! Definitely will buy again for Christmas presents! ❤❤❤"

"I ordered one last year for our cabin," wrote cozy shopper. "We loved it so much I got one for home. This last order was for 3 so I could give them to my grown children for Christmas."

"I ordered this blanket for the bed but made the mistake of opening it in the living room," another pleased shopper shared. "Naturally I had to test it out and since it matched so nicely with our Buffalo plaid accent pillows, it just felt like it belonged there. My husband usually grabs a blanket for movie watching as a 'throw' is too small for both of us. This Eddie Bauer blanket just so happens to be an awesome cuddle up couch blanket - it's warm and snuggly without being heavy. It also looks nice draped over (or folded across the back) of the couch when not in use."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

