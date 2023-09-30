'I woke up absolutely glowing': This fan-fave vitamin C serum is on sale for just $10

What is it?

A great addition to any beauty routine, the Eclat Skincare Organic Vitamin C Serum is loaded with good-for-your-skin vitamin C, which studies show can improve the appearance of wrinkles and protect your skin against UV damage. It's also packed with botanical goodies like aloe vera juice, witch hazel, jojoba oil as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid. The regular price of this fan-favorite serum is $29, but right now, you can get it for just $10 — that's nearly 70% off.

Why is it a good deal?

This is the lowest we've seen the price since summer. While there's certainly no shortage of skin-care products that claim to tackle dark spots and fine lines, you'd be hard-pressed to find one under $20. Act fast to snag this one for a steal!

Why do I need this?

The magic in the Eclat Skincare Organic Vitamin C Serum is the concentration of vitamin C. Many other serums on the market contain 15 percent concentration, which isn't enough to make a difference, or upwards of 22 percent, which can be more irritating than beneficial. The Eclat Skincare formula sits pretty at 20 percent vitamin C, so it's effective without being overpowering, especially on sensitive or delicate skin.

It's "Australia's Top Voted Vitamin C Serum"...and those folks know a thing or two about living in a challenging skin environment. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

This serum has over 14,000 perfect five-star fans. If you're battling dark spots — whether caused by the sun, aging or acne — some rave reviewers claim the serum can help lighten them. Writes one shopper: "This has significantly faded the stubborn dark spot on my forehead, so I'm thrilled about that," she shared. "I also love how this feels on my skin. It's very hydrating with a thick consistency, but it doesn't feel sticky. The ingredients list is great and you can't beat the price."

Others have noticed a smoother facial landscape altogether: "Since using this vitamin C serum I have definitely noticed that my fine lines have significantly reduced around my eyes and forehead," one shopper gleefully reported. "The roughness on my cheeks seems to be a lot better. I am in love with this product!"

Shoppers sensitive to smells rave about the serum as well, praising its fresh fragrance. 'First off, it smells amazing," one wrote. "Lovely light citrus scent. Not too greasy. My skin is already more even and the fine lines around my chin look better."

In short, shoppers are in love — and astonished. "Is this a joke? I used this once — ONCE —before bed...washed my face, applied this serum and finally applied my normal moisturizer and retinol," says a five-star shopper. "I woke up absolutely glowing, to the point that people were complimenting me...My skin is so soft and radiant, I’m terrified that people will catch on to this and it’ll run out of stock. How is it possible that a serum could do this? Mind blown."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $90 Save $50 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $27 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer $23 $36 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $20 $46 Save $26 See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum $12 $17 Save $5 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit Shapewear $28 $70 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waist Briefs, 5-Pack $24 $40 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Akk Memory Foam Walking Shoes $41 $70 Save $29 See at Amazon

Fuinloth Quilted Vest $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Lviefent Plaid Flannel Shacket $26 $68 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $28 $48 Save $20 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Hoodie $26 $53 Save $27 See at Amazon

Feethit Sneakers $36 $46 Save $10 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon