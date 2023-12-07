It’s About to Get Easier to Fly to Barcelona With a New Nonstop Flight From This Major U.S. Hub

United is the only U.S. carrier to fly nonstop between San Francisco and Europe.

Alicia G. Monedero/Getty Images

United Airlines is launching a new route next year from San Francisco to Barcelona, making it easier to get to the popular European city in time for summer.

The airline will launch a nonstop summer seasonal flight on May 23, 2024, United shared with Travel + Leisure, and it is slated to run through Oct. 25, 2024. The new flights between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Barcelona-El Prat International Airport (BCN) will be operated daily on a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

The new route will make the airline the only U.S. carrier to fly nonstop between San Francisco and Europe, joining Spanish airline Iberia.

With the SFO service, United will fly to Barcelona from four U.S. cities, including Newark, New Jersey; Chicago; and Washington D.C. In addition to Barcelona, United will offer nonstop flights to several other popular European cities, including Amsterdam; Paris; Rome; London; Munich; Zurich, Switzerland; and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.



Beyond Spain, United has partnered with German rail company Deutsche Bahn to make connecting to a train upon arrival in Frankfurt a seamless experience. Travelers can now purchase their flights and train tickets on the same reservation and receive several perks when doing so, including earning United MileagePlus miles for the rail portion of the rail/air ticket.

The new San Francisco flight is just one of several new routes the airline is planning for next year. In March, the carrier will launch service to Tulum, and over the summer, the airline will debut its largest-ever summer flight schedule. United has also applied to the U.S. Department of Transportation to launch nonstop flights to Tokyo's Haneda Airport from Houston.

Fly Like T+L: Our Tips and Top Experiences







demo_tandl

5mwmRg







For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.