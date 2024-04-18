Earth Day events in Volusia, Flagler counties offer locals chance to celebrate environment

The 54th annual Earth Day takes place Monday, April 22, and offers people worldwide a chance to celebrate the environment and reflect on humanity’s impact in nature.

Celebrations and activities focus on giving people a chance to learn about environmental issues and participate in outdoor activities to help improve their local environment.

What is Earth Day?

The first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970. Organized by earthday.org — the nonprofit behind the initiative — that celebration drew around 20 million Americans, who "took to streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward," according to the website.

The annual event's growth over the last five decades has expanded all over the world, with billions partaking in the celebration.

For information on Earth Day's history, visit earthday.org.

Where to celebrate Earth Day in the Daytona Beach area

Volusia-Flagler residents have plenty of options if they, too, want to celebrate Earth Day. Here are some events happening this weekend.

Science Saturday – Earth Day

Stetson University’s Gillespie Museum will host an Earth Day “nature walk” on museum grounds Saturday, April 20, in a “celebration of the planet and its wonders!”

Attendees will also get to do a recycled paper craft and contribute to the museum’s Volusia Sandhill Ecosystem restoration project.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Gillespie Museum, located at 234 E. Michigan Ave. in DeLand.

Registration is requested, but not required. For information, call 386-822-7330.

Lyonia Environmental Center – Deltona

Deltona’s Lyonia Environmental Center is hosting a weekend of activities for kids to celebrate Earth Day.

Saturday’s “Make Everyday Earth Day” event invites kids aged 6-12 to “learn about the history of Earth Day and ways they can help the planet even at a young age.”

“We’ll be making a take-home craft that will remind them to make everyday Earth Day,” according to organizers.

Sunday’s “Earth Day Sunday Science” will have kids conduct “some fun science experiments to help celebrate Earth Day.”

Both events run from 2-2:30 p.m. The center is located at 2150 Eustace Ave. For information call 386-789-7207.

Ponce Preserves the Planet

Ponce Inlet’s “Ponce Preserves the Planet” Earth Day celebration happens Saturday, April 20, at the city’s Ponce Preserve Park.

The event, free to the public, promises “family fun, food, crafts, art vendors celebrating Earth Day.”

It begins at 10 a.m. at the park, which is located at 4401 S. Peninsula Drive, where parking is also available. For information, call 386-322-6703.

Paddle, Clean-Up Adventure on the Mosquito Lagoon

If you are looking for an immersive environmental activity to celebrate Earth Day, Oak Hill’s RiverWitch Kayak has the perfect opportunity.

They will be hosting “a special event during the weekend of April 20 and 21 to help clean up the lagoon.”

“We’re offering special morning tours on both days along with a special eco-friendly gift to everyone who joins us as a token of our appreciation,” the website says.

Participants are encouraged to bring a grab stick. Guided tours begin at 9 a.m. and cost $40; kayaks and paddle board rentals start at $20.

RiverWitch Kayak is located at 250 Bissit Bay Road. For information, visit RiverWitchKayak.com or call 386-320-3223.

Washington Oaks Gardens ‘Earth Day Celebration’

Flagler residents looking to celebrate Earth Day can head to Washington Oaks Gardens State Park for “environmental education booths, arts and craft vendors, live entertainment, kids section, food vendors, plant sales, gift shop and more,” according to organizers.

There is a $5 entrance fee for the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at 6400 N. Ocean Shore Blvd. For information, call 386-446-6780.

