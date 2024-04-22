Earth Day events happening across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Earth Day, the day dedicated to environmental protection, is almost here, and there are many events happening throughout San Diego County you can take part in.

April 22 is Earth Day every year. It was first observed in 1970, and now is celebrated globally. The theme for 2024 Earth Day is “Planet vs. Plastics.”

A few events already happened locally leading up to Earth Day, which falls on a Monday this year, while several events are happening on Earth Day itself and through the following weekend into Arbor Day on Friday.

Southern Californians can ride for free on Earth Day with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and Metrolink.

In addition to planned events, you can also celebrate Earth Day by planting a tree, heading to the park, beach, or to view wildflowers at Carlsbad Flower Fields, Death Valley National Park or these other locations throughout San Diego County.

You can find global Earth Day events near you at Earthday.org. But FOX 5/KUSI has you covered as we have put together a list of events happening across San Diego County.

April 22 Earth Day events

Upcoming Earth Day events

Earth Day activities to help you celebrate nature

Looking for ways to continue celebrating Earth Day after the annual global celebration ends? Visit earthday.org/earth-day-tips/ for ways you can make a difference every day of the year.

