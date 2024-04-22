Earth Day events happening across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Earth Day, the day dedicated to environmental protection, is almost here, and there are many events happening throughout San Diego County you can take part in.
April 22 is Earth Day every year. It was first observed in 1970, and now is celebrated globally. The theme for 2024 Earth Day is “Planet vs. Plastics.”
April’s full ‘pink’ moon to peak this week during Lyrids meteor shower
A few events already happened locally leading up to Earth Day, which falls on a Monday this year, while several events are happening on Earth Day itself and through the following weekend into Arbor Day on Friday.
Southern Californians can ride for free on Earth Day with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and Metrolink.
Here’s where to see spring blooms in San Diego area
In addition to planned events, you can also celebrate Earth Day by planting a tree, heading to the park, beach, or to view wildflowers at Carlsbad Flower Fields, Death Valley National Park or these other locations throughout San Diego County.
You can find global Earth Day events near you at Earthday.org. But FOX 5/KUSI has you covered as we have put together a list of events happening across San Diego County.
April 22 Earth Day events
Guided Hike at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park
Monday, April 22, at 8 a.m.
Earth Day celebration, 1-mile guided Hike to William Kenyon Overlook
Find out more information at California State Parks Encourages All to Celebrate Earth Day
Earth Day Discovery Table & Nature Craft
Monday, April 22, 10 a.m. to noon
Ramona Grasslands County Preserve (Highland Valley Rd, Ramona)
Earth Fair at County Operations Center
Monday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
County Operations Center (5500 Overland Drive, San Diego)
Earth Day clothing swap at Mission Trails
Monday, April 22, 6 to 9 p.m.
Bring clothing in good condition, and swap with other community members to update your wardrobe in a sustainable way
$8 per person
Mission Trails Regional Park (1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego)
Free Mat Pilates class right outside of the studio
Monday, April 22, 6 p.m.
Club Pilates (2750 Dewey Rd., Ste. 102, San Diego)
Monday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Celebrate Earth Day with a sustainable shopping spree. Make a positive impact by buying and selling gently-used clothes, reducing waste and supporting sustainability.
Uptown Cheapskate (6949 El Camino Real Ste 200, Carlsbad)
Monday, April 22, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Stop by the leasing office to receive flowers in celebration of Earth Day
DeLuz Family Housing (108 Marine Dr, Oceanside)
Spring Safari featuring Butterfly Jungle
Get outdoors with the whole family this spring and experience new adventures at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park (15500 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido)
Learn more at sdzsafaripark.org/safaris/butterfly-jungle-safari
Free OCTA & Metrolink Rides on Earth Day
Ride for free on Earth Day with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and Metrolink.
The free rides will be available all day on Earth Day from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Earth Day craft: Turn t-shirt into bags
Bring an old T-shirt to turn into a bag
Monday, April 22, 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Carmel Valley Library (3919 Townsgate Dr, San Diego)
April 22, 1 to 3 p.m.
With sustainability and reuse in mind for Earth Day, bring your own pot/vessel to create a unique planter, picking from a variety of some amazing drought tolerant plants including Snake Plants.
Orfila Vineyards & Winery (13455 San Pasqual Rd, Escondido)
Earth Day screening: “We Are All Plastic People Now”
Monday, April 22, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Screening of “We Are All Plastic People Now,” followed by an awards ceremony and chat with the Emerald Keepers interns.
Coronado Public Library Winn Room (640 Orange Ave, Coronado)
Celebrate Earth Day with Nature’s Balance: Walstad Aquarium Demo
Monday, April 22, 12:30 p.m.
Join them this Earth Day for a special, free demonstration on setting up a Walstad aquarium, a natural and sustainable approach to aquascaping. Learn how to create a self-sustaining aquatic ecosystem that thrives with minimal intervention.
Pet Zone Tropical Fish (4160 Convoy St, San Diego)
Celebrate Earth Day at Joya Kitchen with locally sourced honey from the Torrey Pines Science Park
Monday, April 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Joya Organic Kitchen (10275 Science Center Dr, San Diego)
Celebrate Earth Day with Momma Pots
April 19-22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Don’t miss the Earth Day Sale at Momma Pots’ new retail store in El Cajon
Momma Pots (1990 N Marshall Ave, El Cajon)
Earth Day/Full Pink Moon observed Labyrinth Walk
Monday, April 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Unity Way Church (171 Unity Way, Vista)
NASA images show how big Death Valley’s ‘rare’ lake got this winter
Upcoming Earth Day events
Tuesday, April 23, 10:15 a.m.
Join the playgroup after class for a coffee filter Earth craft. Membership is not required. The event is open to all.
Lake Park (4970 Lake Blvd Oceanside)
Earth Day at Rose Haven Heritage Garden
Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to noon
Celebrate Earth Day and take part in the Soil Farm composting workshop
Temecula Valley Rose Society (30592 Jedediah Smith Rd, Temecula)
2024 Arbor Day Event in Memorial Community Park
Friday, April 26, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Memorial Community Park in Logan Heights, Ocean View Blvd, San Diego
Free to the public
City of Chula Vista Arbor Day tree planting
Friday, April 26, 9 a.m. to noon
Magdalena Ave & Santa Venetia St in Chula Vista
City of Escondido tree planting
Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The City of Escondido is celebrating Arbor Day by planting 130 trees along Mission Ave. from Aster St. to Goldenrod St.
House of Prayer Lutheran Church (795 N Rose St, Escondido)
Free tree distribution at Mueller Charter School
Saturday, April 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Mueller Charter School, E St in Chula Vista
Put in your tree request here
Earth Day activities to help you celebrate nature
Looking for ways to continue celebrating Earth Day after the annual global celebration ends? Visit earthday.org/earth-day-tips/ for ways you can make a difference every day of the year.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.