Earth Day events in Dutchess County by neighborhood: See the list

Earth Day is right around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Dutchess County throughout the month of April.

“In Dutchess County, we believe by coming together as a community, we can make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our planet," Kerry Russell, Deputy Commissioner for the County’s Division of Solid Waste Management, said in a statement. "Our yearly Earth Day event serves as a reminder of the importance of individual and collective actions in preserving and protecting our environment."

This year, Earth Day falls on Monday, April 22.

Over the weekend, Dutchess County Government will be hosting an Earth Day event of fun and educational opportunities from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Vassar Barns, 50 Vassar Farm Lane in Poughkeepsie.

The Dutchess County Division of Solid Waste and the Environmental Cooperative at the Vassar Barns are coming together to bring attention to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

Residents of all ages are invited, with activities, attractions and learning opportunities available for all. A full list of participants and activities is available on dutchessny.gov.

Local events to take part in for Earth Day

Many of the municipalities in Dutchess County are having their own events to celebrate Earth Day. These all present a great opportunity for team building, and some offer the opportunity to acquire community service hours.

Find the event nearest to your neighborhood in the list below.

City of Beacon Earth Day Celebration On April 20, the City of Beacon will be hosting a citywide clean-up and pollinator pathway planting from 9 a.m. to noon. Afterward, at Hudson Valley Brewery, there will be an environmental fair and clean-up appreciation party from 12-4 p.m. To sign up for the event, see the City of Beacon Facebook page, and follow the link to sign up via Google Docs.

Join Friends of Carnwath Farms From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, join at 81 Carnwath Farms Lane, Wappingers Falls, for gardening, pruning, beautifying and bird house installations. Friends of Carnwath Farms ask you to please wear yard-appropriate clothing and to bring your own gardening gloves and tools, their supplies are limited. Join the Facebook event on Friends of Carnwath's page or email treasurer@friendsofcarnwath.org to let them know you're going. The rain date is Sunday, April 21.



LaGrange Trash Bash This event, sponsored by LaGrange Sunrise Rotary and Royal Carting, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday to pick up litter and clean up the town's roads. Participants will meet at the LaGrange Town Hall at 120 Stringham Road, Lagrangeville, and receive supplies including bags, vests, and pickers, as well as their road assignments. Then return to the town hall at noon for hot dogs, chips, and water. Register for the event at lagrangeny.myrec.com.

Red Hook's Town Clean Up Day Meet at the town hall Sunday at 7340 S Broadway, Red Hook, for same-day sign-up. Supplies including gloves, bags and maps will be provided to clean up around the town from 1-4 p.m.

Village of Rhinebeck Spring Tree Planting Spring tree planting will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Town of Pleasant Valley Clean-Up Month For the entire month of April, Pleasant Valley is cleaning up their parks, roads and neighborhoods. Orange bags and gloves will be provided by the town clerk's office at 1554 Main St., Pleasant Valley, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. All participants must also sign a volunteer waiver form.

Town of Poughkeepsie Earth Day Cleanup 2024 The Town of Poughkeepsie is hosting a plethora of events on April 20, 21 and 28 in honor of Earth Day. For more information about the clean-up event schedule, see townofpoughkeepsie.com.

Community cleanup in New Hamburg Meet at the New Hamburg train station, on the river side at 9 a.m. Saturday. Trash bags, grabbers and water will be provided, but they ask to please bring your own work gloves. This event was organized by New Hamburg Neighborhood Association.

Sheafe Road cleanup The meet-up is at New Hamburg Fire Station #1 on Channingville Road at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. This event starts at 10 a.m. and was organized by New Hamburg Fire Station.

Salt Point Turnpike The meet-up is at Morgan Lake rail trail parking lot. This event goes from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and is organized by Town Supervisor Rebecca Edwards.

Dutchess Turnpike The meet-up is at Stewart’s parking lot at 1200 Dutchess Turnpike. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and was organized by Ward 3 councilperson Anne Burger.

Vassar Road from Hampton Road to Hillis Terrace The meet-up is at Vassar Road and Hampton, with parking on Hampton Road. This event goes from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday and was organized by Ward 2 councilperson Barbara Laird and county legislator Lisa Kaul.

Channingville Road The meet-up is at Greenway Trail sign next to Channingville and Jay’s Deli. This event starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and was organized by residents of Riverview.

Edgewood Road and the part of Salt Point Turnpike that abuts Peach Hill Park The meet-up is in the Peach Hill Park parking lot at 32 Edgewood Road. This event goes from 12-3 p.m. Sunday and was organized by Friends of Peach Hill.

West Main Street and Route 9D in the village of Wappingers Falls The starting point for this event is at the stoplight intersection of Delavergne Avenue and West Main Street. This event starts a 9 a.m. April 28 and was organized by local residents.

Raymond Avenue from Hooker Avenue to Haight, Collegeview, Davis and Lagrange The meet-up is at the garden space next to Crafted Cup in Poughkeepsie. This event goes from 2-4 p.m. April 28 and was organized by District 6 County Legislator Lisa Kaul and Vassar Office of Sustainability.

Town of Wappingers Earth Day cleanup A town-wide cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Wappinger Town Hall located at 20 Middlebush Road, Wappingers Falls. Contact Supervisor Cavaccini’s Office at supervisor@townofwappingerny.gov to volunteer and get more information.



13th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep

If you are looking to continue to celebrate past Earth Day, the 13th Annual Riverkeeper Sweep from New York City to the Hudson Valley is happening May 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over the last 12 years, 1,199 service projects have been completed, with thousands of volunteers coming together to clean up 350 tons of debris, as well as planting or maintaining 7,130 native plants. Last year alone they worked at 125 locations.

There are many ways to get involved, but to attend and volunteer, check out their website at riverkeeper.org to find a location near you and register. In Dutchess County, there are three locations available to sign up for — two in Beacon, one at the Beacon Waterfront and Riverfront Park, along with another at Long Dock Park and Klara Sauer Trail. The third Dutchess County location is in Tivoli.

Volunteers 21 and over will receive a coupon they can present to one of 20 participating breweries after the Riverkeeper Sweep for a free beverage.

Here are the participating breweries in Dutchess County:

