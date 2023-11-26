These 30+ Cyber Monday Deals Are Too Good to Be True



SNEAKERHEADS—the moment you've been waiting on is finally here. That's right, Cyber Week has commenced and the online deals are through the roof. If you thought the early pre-holiday sales were sweet, wait till you check out the official jaw-dropping Cyber Monday sneaker sales. Some of our favorite brands are taking up to 70% off on the hottest sneakers.

Given that many footwear and athleisure brands had plenty of amazing pre-holiday sales on sneakers, it’s safe to say that the official Cyber Monday sneaker deals in 2023 will top the previous year with more styles and better discounts. Adidas, ASICS, and Allbirds, for instance, have filled their sale sections with editors-approved running shoes to the brim. Retailers like Amazon, Rei, and Zappos have also curated their own excellent selection of shoes for workouts and hiking on big sales. Not to mention all the dress sneakers you'll find on sale at Cole Haan and Nordstrom!

If that all seems too overwhelming in variety and markdowns, we're lending a hand with our own selection of the best early Cyber Monday sneaker deals from our favorite brands below.



Cyber Monday Adidas Sneaker Deals

Pureboost 23 Running Shoes

Shop Now Pureboost 23 Running Shoes adidas.com $63.00

The Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes

Shop Now The Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes adidas.com $65.00

Ultra 4D Running Shoes

Shop Now Ultra 4D Running Shoes adidas.com $143.00

TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes

Shop Now TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes adidas.com $110.00

NMD_R1 Shoes

Shop Now NMD_R1 Shoes adidas.com $53.00

Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Shop Now Ultraboost Light Running Shoes adidas.com $76.00

Cyber Monday Allbirds Sneaker Deals

Trail Runners SWT

Shop Now Trail Runners SWT allbirds.com $84.00

Wool Runner Mizzles

Shop Now Wool Runner Mizzles allbirds.com $100.00

Tree Runners

Shop Now Tree Runners allbirds.com $59.00

Black Friday Amazon Sneaker Deals

ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford

Shop Now ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford amazon.com $150.99

Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

Shop Now Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes amazon.com $41.47

Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker

Shop Now Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker amazon.com $69.98

GT-2000 10 Running Shoes

Shop Now GT-2000 10 Running Shoes amazon.com $63.00

Soft 7 Sneaker

Shop Now Soft 7 Sneaker amazon.com $118.95

Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker

Shop Now Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker amazon.com $107.19

Launch 9 Neutral Running Shoe

Shop Now Launch 9 Neutral Running Shoe amazon.com $64.95

Faxon Low Fashion Sneakers

Shop Now Faxon Low Fashion Sneakers amazon.com $32.58

Chaymon Sneaker

Shop Now Chaymon Sneaker amazon.com $56.13

Charged Assert 9

Shop Now Charged Assert 9 amazon.com $42.74

Astir Retro Sneaker

Shop Now Astir Retro Sneaker amazon.com $87.28

Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker

Shop Now Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker amazon.com $120.00

Cyber ASICS Sneaker Deals

GEL-Nimbus 25

Shop Now GEL-Nimbus 25 asics.com $119.95

GEL-QUANTUM 360 VII

Shop Now GEL-QUANTUM 360 VII asics.com $84.95

Patriot 13

Shop Now Patriot 13 asics.com $39.95 original photo

GEL-Kayano 29

Shop Now GEL-Kayano 29 asics.com $99.95

GEL-Nimbus 25 TR

Shop Now GEL-Nimbus 25 TR asics.com $119.95

GEL-Nimbus 24

Shop Now GEL-Nimbus 24 asics.com $109.95

Novablast 3

Shop Now Novablast 3 asics.com $99.95

GT-2000 11

Shop Now GT-2000 11 asics.com $99.95

Lyteracer 4

Shop Now Lyteracer 4 asics.com $49.95

Cyber Monday Cole Haan Sneaker Deals

2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxfords

Shop Now 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxfords colehaan.com $119.95

Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford

Shop Now Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford colehaan.com $119.95

Men's GrandPrø Rally Cap Toe Sneakers

Shop Now Men's GrandPrø Rally Cap Toe Sneakers colehaan.com $69.95

GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker

Shop Now GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker colehaan.com $69.95

Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford

Shop Now Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford colehaan.com $109.95

Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe

Shop Now Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe amazon.com $98.00

ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford

Shop Now ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford colehaan.com $129.95

Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker

Shop Now Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker colehaan.com $89.95

Men's GrandPrø Crew Sneaker

Shop Now Men's GrandPrø Crew Sneaker colehaan.com $109.95

Men's ØriginalGrand Energy Twin Oxford

Shop Now Men's ØriginalGrand Energy Twin Oxford colehaan.com $129.95

American Classics Penny Loafer

Shop Now American Classics Penny Loafer colehaan.com $99.95

Grand Atlantic Sneaker

Shop Now Grand Atlantic Sneaker colehaan.com $69.95

Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe

Shop Now Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe amazon.com $91.00

Zerogrand Wing Oxford,

Shop Now Zerogrand Wing Oxford, amazon.com $119.90

GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker

Shop Now GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker colehaan.com $69.95

GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer

Shop Now GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer colehaan.com $69.95

Grand Atlantic Sneaker

Shop Now Grand Atlantic Sneaker colehaan.com $119.95

Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker

Shop Now Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker amazon.com $76.99

Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker

Shop Now Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker amazon.com $89.95

GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer

Shop Now GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer colehaan.com $69.95

Cyber Monday Rei Sneaker Deals

VECTIV Enduris 3 Trail-Running Shoes

Shop Now VECTIV Enduris 3 Trail-Running Shoes rei.com $73.83

Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes

Shop Now Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes rei.com $114.73

Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes

Shop Now Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes rei.com $114.73

VECTIV Enduris 3 Trail-Running Shoes

Shop Now VECTIV Enduris 3 Trail-Running Shoes rei.com $73.83

Ultra Glide 2 Trail-Running Shoes

Shop Now Ultra Glide 2 Trail-Running Shoes rei.com $110.73

Bull Run Moc Toe Boots - Men's

Shop Now Bull Run Moc Toe Boots - Men's rei.com $187.39

Cyber Monday Skechers Sneaker Deals

GO WALK Flex - Quota

Shop Now GO WALK Flex - Quota skechers.com $48.99

A-Line - Axes

Shop Now A-Line - Axes skechers.com $62.99

Arch Fit SR - Vigorit

Shop Now Arch Fit SR - Vigorit skechers.com $87.99

Arch Fit SR - Vigorit

Shop Now Arch Fit SR - Vigorit skechers.com $87.99

BOBS B Radd

Shop Now BOBS B Radd skechers.com $35.99

Cyber Monday Zappos Sneaker Deals

Urca

Shop Now Urca $92.50

FuelCell SuperComp Trail

Shop Now FuelCell SuperComp Trail zappos.com $100.00

Carbon X 3

Shop Now Carbon X 3 zappos.com $170.51

More Editors-Approved Cyber Monday Sneaker Deals

X ULTRA 4 WIDE GORE-TEX Men's Hiking Shoes

Shop Now X ULTRA 4 WIDE GORE-TEX Men's Hiking Shoes salomon.com $120.00

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 nike.com $112.97

Capri

Shop Now Capri koio.co $177.00

Deck Suede Sneaker

Shop Now Deck Suede Sneaker huckberry.com $49.00

Men’s ZigWild Trail 6

Shop Now Men’s ZigWild Trail 6 reebok.com $57.50

Nanoflex TR 2.0 Men's Training Shoes

Shop Now Nanoflex TR 2.0 Men's Training Shoes Reebok $49.97

Triumph 20

Shop Now Triumph 20 saucony.com $78.71

Fulton Rubber Dipped Sneaker

Shop Now Fulton Rubber Dipped Sneaker vince.com $175.00

Viz Runner Repeat

Shop Now Viz Runner Repeat puma.com $32.50

Torin 6

Shop Now Torin 6 altrarunning.com $120.00

When Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

This year, Black Friday started on November 24th, the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers all around will be pumping out Cyber Monday sneaker deals for this shopping-focused holiday, many of which lasted throughout the weekend after Black Friday all the way to the following Cyber Monday on November 27th. So it's important to make a game plan to get the best Cyber Monday sneaker deals on the block.

What Sneaker Deals to Expect From Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023?

Aside from the saving events above hosted by Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Saucony, ASICS, New Balance, and more, we can expect the unexpected this time around: Allbirds' own sale section filled with comfortable wool runners and pipers, Rei putting a nice selection of rugged trail runners from Hoka on sale, Cole Haan's dress sneakers discounted at up to 70% off, and Zappos' sale section filled with sneaker deals from On, Vans, and stuff like that. But if you really want the holistic view of the best Cyber Monday sneaker deals of 2023, head over to Amazon and Nordstrom where you can find all the sneaker deals from your favorite brands.

