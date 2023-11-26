These 30+ Cyber Monday Deals Are Too Good to Be True

Maverick Li, Joseph Cheatham
·7 min read
30+ Cyber Monday Sneaker Deals to Shop Now


SNEAKERHEADS—the moment you've been waiting on is finally here. That's right, Cyber Week has commenced and the online deals are through the roof. If you thought the early pre-holiday sales were sweet, wait till you check out the official jaw-dropping Cyber Monday sneaker sales. Some of our favorite brands are taking up to 70% off on the hottest sneakers.

Given that many footwear and athleisure brands had plenty of amazing pre-holiday sales on sneakers, it’s safe to say that the official Cyber Monday sneaker deals in 2023 will top the previous year with more styles and better discounts. Adidas, ASICS, and Allbirds, for instance, have filled their sale sections with editors-approved running shoes to the brim. Retailers like Amazon, Rei, and Zappos have also curated their own excellent selection of shoes for workouts and hiking on big sales. Not to mention all the dress sneakers you'll find on sale at Cole Haan and Nordstrom!

If that all seems too overwhelming in variety and markdowns, we're lending a hand with our own selection of the best early Cyber Monday sneaker deals from our favorite brands below.

Cyber Monday Adidas Sneaker Deals

Pureboost 23 Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fpureboost-23-running-shoes%2FIF2376.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pureboost 23 Running Shoes</p><p>adidas.com</p><p>$63.00</p>

The Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fthe-velosamba-vegan-cycling-shoes%2FGX1671.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes</p><p>adidas.com</p><p>$65.00</p>

Ultra 4D Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fultra-4d-running-shoes%2FIG2260.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ultra 4D Running Shoes</p><p>adidas.com</p><p>$143.00</p>

TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fterrex-free-hiker-2.0-hiking-shoes%2FHQ8399.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes</p><p>adidas.com</p><p>$110.00</p>

NMD_R1 Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fnmd_r1-shoes%2FIG5534.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>NMD_R1 Shoes</p><p>adidas.com</p><p>$53.00</p>

Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fultraboost-light-running-shoes%2FIE1768.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ultraboost Light Running Shoes</p><p>adidas.com</p><p>$76.00</p>

Cyber Monday Allbirds Sneaker Deals

Trail Runners SWT

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-trail-runners-swt-deep-emerald&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trail Runners SWT</p><p>allbirds.com</p><p>$84.00</p>

Wool Runner Mizzles

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-wool-runner-mizzles-natural-black-natural-white&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wool Runner Mizzles</p><p>allbirds.com</p><p>$100.00</p>

Tree Runners

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-tree-runners-forage-green&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tree Runners</p><p>allbirds.com</p><p>$59.00</p>

Black Friday Amazon Sneaker Deals

ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005AES9RW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$150.99</p>

Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088DD9RXS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$41.47</p>

Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073K4SQM2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$69.98</p>

GT-2000 10 Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09C1FGBHF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GT-2000 10 Running Shoes</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$63.00</p>

Soft 7 Sneaker

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RDBLQIY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Soft 7 Sneaker</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$118.95</p>

Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099DC2L3R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$107.19</p>

Launch 9 Neutral Running Shoe

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MGD5SVH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Launch 9 Neutral Running Shoe</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$64.95</p>

Faxon Low Fashion Sneakers

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008H6XLRS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Faxon Low Fashion Sneakers</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$32.58</p>

Chaymon Sneaker

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08325XTNZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chaymon Sneaker</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$56.13</p>

Charged Assert 9

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CFWCCXN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Charged Assert 9</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$42.74</p>

Astir Retro Sneaker

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099M8SQ27?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Astir Retro Sneaker</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$87.28</p>

Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FKPGX7N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41868026%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$120.00</p>

Cyber ASICS Sneaker Deals

GEL-Nimbus 25

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgel-nimbus-25%2Fp%2FANA_1011B547-402.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GEL-Nimbus 25</p><p>asics.com</p><p>$119.95</p>

GEL-QUANTUM 360 VII

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgel-quantum-360-vii%2Fp%2FANA_1201A867-100.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GEL-QUANTUM 360 VII</p><p>asics.com</p><p>$84.95</p>

Patriot 13

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fpatriot%25E2%2584%25A2-13%2Fp%2FANA_1011B485-001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Patriot 13</p><p>asics.com</p><p>$39.95</p><span class="copyright">original photo</span>

GEL-Kayano 29

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgel-kayano-29%2Fp%2FANA_1011B440-400.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GEL-Kayano 29</p><p>asics.com</p><p>$99.95</p>

GEL-Nimbus 25 TR

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgel-nimbus-25-tr%2Fp%2FANA_1011B769-200.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GEL-Nimbus 25 TR</p><p>asics.com</p><p>$119.95</p>

GEL-Nimbus 24

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgel-nimbus-24%2Fp%2FANA_1011B359-020.html%3Fwidth%3DStandard&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GEL-Nimbus 24</p><p>asics.com</p><p>$109.95</p>

Novablast 3

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fnovablast-3%2Fp%2FANA_1011B458-104.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Novablast 3</p><p>asics.com</p><p>$99.95</p>

GT-2000 11

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Fgt-2000-11%2Fp%2FANA_1011B441-010.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GT-2000 11</p><p>asics.com</p><p>$99.95</p>

Lyteracer 4

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asics.com%2Fus%2Fen-us%2Flyteracer-4%2Fp%2FANA_1011B349-410.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lyteracer 4</p><p>asics.com</p><p>$49.95</p>

Cyber Monday Cole Haan Sneaker Deals

2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxfords

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-2.zerogrand-laser-wingtip-oxfords%2FC38265.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxfords</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$119.95</p>

Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grand-evolution-shortwing-oxford%2FC26318.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$119.95</p>

Men's GrandPrø Rally Cap Toe Sneakers

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grandpro-rally-cap-toe-sneakers%2FC38669.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Men's GrandPrø Rally Cap Toe Sneakers</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$69.95</p>

GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grandpro-rally-canvas-t-toe-sneaker%2FC37437.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$69.95</p>

Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grand-evolution-shortwing-oxford%2FC26318.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$109.95</p>

Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N3YJYXR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41993124%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$98.00</p>

ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Foriginalgrand-wingtip-oxford-black-white%2FC26469.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$129.95</p>

Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grand-crosscourt-modern-tennis-sneaker%2FC33987.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$89.95</p>

Men's GrandPrø Crew Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grandpro-crew-sneaker%2FC36750.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Men's GrandPrø Crew Sneaker</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$109.95</p>

Men's ØriginalGrand Energy Twin Oxford

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-originalgrand-energy-twin-oxford%2FC33530.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Men's ØriginalGrand Energy Twin Oxford</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$129.95</p>

American Classics Penny Loafer

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-american-classics-penny-loafer%2FC38731.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>American Classics Penny Loafer</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$99.95</p>

Grand Atlantic Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grand-atlantic-sneaker%2FC35466.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grand Atlantic Sneaker</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$69.95</p>

Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N3YJYXR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41993124%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$91.00</p>

Zerogrand Wing Oxford,

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005AESA9E?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41993124%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Zerogrand Wing Oxford, </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$119.90</p>

GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grandpro-rally-canvas-t-toe-sneaker%2FC37437.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$69.95</p>

GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grandpro-topspin-penny-loafer%2FC36647.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$69.95</p>

Grand Atlantic Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grand-atlantic-sneaker%2FC35466.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grand Atlantic Sneaker</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$119.95</p>

Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0794ZPHGM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41993124%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$76.99</p>

Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0794ZPHGM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.41993124%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$89.95</p>

GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grandpro-topspin-penny-loafer%2FC36647.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$69.95</p>

Cyber Monday Rei Sneaker Deals

VECTIV Enduris 3 Trail-Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F217316&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>VECTIV Enduris 3 Trail-Running Shoes</p><p>rei.com</p><p>$73.83</p>

Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F223116&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes</p><p>rei.com</p><p>$114.73</p>

Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F223116&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes</p><p>rei.com</p><p>$114.73</p>

VECTIV Enduris 3 Trail-Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F217316&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>VECTIV Enduris 3 Trail-Running Shoes</p><p>rei.com</p><p>$73.83</p>

Ultra Glide 2 Trail-Running Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F232592&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ultra Glide 2 Trail-Running Shoes </p><p>rei.com</p><p>$110.73</p>

Bull Run Moc Toe Boots - Men's

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F160082&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bull Run Moc Toe Boots - Men's</p><p>rei.com</p><p>$187.39</p>

Cyber Monday Skechers Sneaker Deals

GO WALK Flex - Quota

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skechers.com%2Fskechers-go-walk-flex---quota%2F216481_RDBK.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GO WALK Flex - Quota</p><p>skechers.com</p><p>$48.99</p>

A-Line - Axes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skechers.com%2Fa-line---axes%2F68661_TPE.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A-Line - Axes</p><p>skechers.com</p><p>$62.99</p>

Arch Fit SR - Vigorit

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skechers.com%2Fskechers-arch-fit-sr---vigorit%2F200152_NVRD.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Arch Fit SR - Vigorit</p><p>skechers.com</p><p>$87.99</p>

Arch Fit SR - Vigorit

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skechers.com%2Fskechers-arch-fit-sr---vigorit%2F200152_NVRD.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Arch Fit SR - Vigorit</p><p>skechers.com</p><p>$87.99</p>

BOBS B Radd

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skechers.com%2Fbobs-b-radd%2F118240_OFWT.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>BOBS B Radd</p><p>skechers.com</p><p>$35.99</p>

Cyber Monday Zappos Sneaker Deals

Urca

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fa%2Fthe-style-room%2Fp%2Fveja-urca-white-emeraude%2Fproduct%2F9559156%2Fcolor%2F894786&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Urca</p><p>$92.50</p>

FuelCell SuperComp Trail

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fnew-balance-fuelcell-supercomp-trail-neon-dragonfly-black%2Fproduct%2F9886760&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>FuelCell SuperComp Trail</p><p>zappos.com</p><p>$100.00</p>

Carbon X 3

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fhoka-carbon-x-3-blue-coral-black%2Fproduct%2F9592940&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Carbon X 3</p><p>zappos.com</p><p>$170.51</p>

More Editors-Approved Cyber Monday Sneaker Deals

X ULTRA 4 WIDE GORE-TEX Men's Hiking Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.salomon.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fx-ultra-4-wide-gore-tex-lg3740.html%23color%3D62957&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>X ULTRA 4 WIDE GORE-TEX Men's Hiking Shoes</p><p>salomon.com</p><p>$120.00</p>

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-jordan-1-zoom-cmft-2-mens-shoes-Tw02qw&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 </p><p>nike.com</p><p>$112.97</p>

Capri

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.koio.co%2Fproducts%2Fcapri-poudre-mens%3Fvariant%3D41482568237225&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Capri</p><p>koio.co</p><p>$177.00</p>

Deck Suede Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fept%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F81633-deck-suede-sneaker&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Deck Suede Sneaker</p><p>huckberry.com</p><p>$49.00</p>

Men’s ZigWild Trail 6

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reebok.com%2Fp%2F100033409%2Fzigwild-trail-6-men-s-shoes&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Men’s ZigWild Trail 6</p><p>reebok.com</p><p>$57.50</p>

Nanoflex TR 2.0 Men's Training Shoes

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.reebok.com%2Fp%2F100062194%2Fnanoflex-tr-2-0-men-s-training-shoes&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nanoflex TR 2.0 Men's Training Shoes</p><p>Reebok</p><p>$49.97</p>

Triumph 20

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saucony.com%2Fen%2Ftriumph-20%2F52966M.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Triumph 20</p><p>saucony.com</p><p>$78.71</p>

Fulton Rubber Dipped Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vince.com%2Fproduct%2Ffulton-rubber-dipped-sneaker-I6319S1.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fulton Rubber Dipped Sneaker</p><p>vince.com</p><p>$175.00</p>

Viz Runner Repeat

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.puma.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fpd%2Fviz-runner-repeat-mens-running-sneakers%2F377333%3Freferrer-category%3Dsale-men-shoes%26swatch%3D11&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Viz Runner Repeat</p><p>puma.com</p><p>$32.50</p>

Torin 6

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.altrarunning.com%2Fshop%2Fmens-shoes%2Fmens-torin-6-al0a7r6t&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Torin 6</p><p>altrarunning.com</p><p>$120.00</p>

When Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

This year, Black Friday started on November 24th, the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers all around will be pumping out Cyber Monday sneaker deals for this shopping-focused holiday, many of which lasted throughout the weekend after Black Friday all the way to the following Cyber Monday on November 27th. So it's important to make a game plan to get the best Cyber Monday sneaker deals on the block.

What Sneaker Deals to Expect From Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023?

Aside from the saving events above hosted by Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Saucony, ASICS, New Balance, and more, we can expect the unexpected this time around: Allbirds' own sale section filled with comfortable wool runners and pipers, Rei putting a nice selection of rugged trail runners from Hoka on sale, Cole Haan's dress sneakers discounted at up to 70% off, and Zappos' sale section filled with sneaker deals from On, Vans, and stuff like that. But if you really want the holistic view of the best Cyber Monday sneaker deals of 2023, head over to Amazon and Nordstrom where you can find all the sneaker deals from your favorite brands.

