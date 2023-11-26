These 30+ Cyber Monday Deals Are Too Good to Be True
SNEAKERHEADS—the moment you've been waiting on is finally here. That's right, Cyber Week has commenced and the online deals are through the roof. If you thought the early pre-holiday sales were sweet, wait till you check out the official jaw-dropping Cyber Monday sneaker sales. Some of our favorite brands are taking up to 70% off on the hottest sneakers.
Given that many footwear and athleisure brands had plenty of amazing pre-holiday sales on sneakers, it’s safe to say that the official Cyber Monday sneaker deals in 2023 will top the previous year with more styles and better discounts. Adidas, ASICS, and Allbirds, for instance, have filled their sale sections with editors-approved running shoes to the brim. Retailers like Amazon, Rei, and Zappos have also curated their own excellent selection of shoes for workouts and hiking on big sales. Not to mention all the dress sneakers you'll find on sale at Cole Haan and Nordstrom!
If that all seems too overwhelming in variety and markdowns, we're lending a hand with our own selection of the best early Cyber Monday sneaker deals from our favorite brands below.
Cyber Monday Adidas Sneaker Deals
Pureboost 23 Running Shoes
The Velosamba Vegan Cycling Shoes
Ultra 4D Running Shoes
TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes
NMD_R1 Shoes
Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Cyber Monday Allbirds Sneaker Deals
Trail Runners SWT
Wool Runner Mizzles
Tree Runners
Black Friday Amazon Sneaker Deals
ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford
Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes
Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker
GT-2000 10 Running Shoes
Soft 7 Sneaker
Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker
Launch 9 Neutral Running Shoe
Faxon Low Fashion Sneakers
Chaymon Sneaker
Charged Assert 9
Astir Retro Sneaker
Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker
Cyber ASICS Sneaker Deals
GEL-Nimbus 25
GEL-QUANTUM 360 VII
Patriot 13
GEL-Kayano 29
GEL-Nimbus 25 TR
GEL-Nimbus 24
Novablast 3
GT-2000 11
Lyteracer 4
Cyber Monday Cole Haan Sneaker Deals
2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxfords
Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford
Men's GrandPrø Rally Cap Toe Sneakers
GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker
Grand Evolution Shortwing Oxford
Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe
ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford
Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker
Men's GrandPrø Crew Sneaker
Men's ØriginalGrand Energy Twin Oxford
American Classics Penny Loafer
Grand Atlantic Sneaker
Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe
Zerogrand Wing Oxford,
GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker
GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer
Grand Atlantic Sneaker
Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker
Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker
GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer
Cyber Monday Rei Sneaker Deals
VECTIV Enduris 3 Trail-Running Shoes
Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes
Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes
VECTIV Enduris 3 Trail-Running Shoes
Ultra Glide 2 Trail-Running Shoes
Bull Run Moc Toe Boots - Men's
Cyber Monday Skechers Sneaker Deals
GO WALK Flex - Quota
A-Line - Axes
Arch Fit SR - Vigorit
Arch Fit SR - Vigorit
BOBS B Radd
Cyber Monday Zappos Sneaker Deals
Urca
FuelCell SuperComp Trail
Carbon X 3
More Editors-Approved Cyber Monday Sneaker Deals
X ULTRA 4 WIDE GORE-TEX Men's Hiking Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2
Capri
Deck Suede Sneaker
Men’s ZigWild Trail 6
Nanoflex TR 2.0 Men's Training Shoes
Triumph 20
Fulton Rubber Dipped Sneaker
Viz Runner Repeat
Torin 6
When Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?
This year, Black Friday started on November 24th, the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers all around will be pumping out Cyber Monday sneaker deals for this shopping-focused holiday, many of which lasted throughout the weekend after Black Friday all the way to the following Cyber Monday on November 27th. So it's important to make a game plan to get the best Cyber Monday sneaker deals on the block.
What Sneaker Deals to Expect From Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023?
Aside from the saving events above hosted by Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Saucony, ASICS, New Balance, and more, we can expect the unexpected this time around: Allbirds' own sale section filled with comfortable wool runners and pipers, Rei putting a nice selection of rugged trail runners from Hoka on sale, Cole Haan's dress sneakers discounted at up to 70% off, and Zappos' sale section filled with sneaker deals from On, Vans, and stuff like that. But if you really want the holistic view of the best Cyber Monday sneaker deals of 2023, head over to Amazon and Nordstrom where you can find all the sneaker deals from your favorite brands.
