The 10 best early Black Friday sales so far — Target, Coach Outlet, Best Buy and more

The deals don't get better than this! (Photo: Walmart, Kohl's, Amazon)

Is your clicking finger starting to itch? Ours, too — we can feel the Black Friday discounts beginning to swell and we are here for all of them, like now. Retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Target are just as eager and they're happy to shower us with the kinds of bargains we haven't seen since last year. The deals are so good right now, shopping experts urge us to consider all of the sales. “I recommend checking for the product on one to two other retailers to compare the regular price with a potential 'sale' price to ensure you’re actually getting the best deal,” says Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten. Guess that's our signal to go shopping!

The deals — like 45% off a top-notch HD LED TV and 70% off a gorgeous Coach Outlet purse — are worth giving up turkey for, but you don't have to because they're already in full swing. Ready to save some cash? Below are the best early Black Friday sales we've found so far.

Best Buy always delivers some of the best discounts on electronics for Black Friday. OLED TVs were the hot item last year and ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year, you can get the LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED TV for only $1,000 or a MacBook Pro for $400 off!

Best Buy Apple MacBook Pro 14" Laptop $1,599 $1,999 Save $400 Get a crystal-clear picture with an immersive 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and has 1080p FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for sharper video calls. $1,599 at Best Buy

Walmart certainly has its way with a price tag. The entire month of November is a Black Friday sale at the mega retailer, and right now you can get access to wildly popular products marked down to prices that'll make your knees buckle. You'll see deep discounts on items like the Dreo Space Heater for $40!

Dreo Dreo Dreo Space Heater $40 $70 Save $30 This space heater cranks out heat with 1500W of power, has adjustable fan speeds and can heat up to 200 square feet. It's also lightweight enough that you can carry it from room to room or home to office. $40 at Walmart

We love Macy's for the Thanksgiving Day parade, but it's also dropping deals that as mind-blowing as a 50-foot tall Snoopy — both big and small. This tiny doughnut maker will definitely garner some smiles for $9, but you can also get a Calvin Klein down puffer coat for $200 off the regular price!

Macy's Bella Nonstick Compact Mini Donut Baker - Black $9 $18 Save $9 This little Bella doughnut maker might be the sleeper hit of the holiday season. It's just the right size for everyone — and so is the price. $9 at Macy's

Lowe's has blocked off the month for its Black Friday sale to help make your home more comfortable. You can save hundreds of dollars on everything from refrigerators to popular mattresses, like the Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress for $1,037 — that's a $350 discount that will help you get the sleep you deserve.

Wayfair is the go-to for everything you need to outfit any room for any occasion at easy-on-the-wallet prices. And it's pulling out the stops to get your house ready for the holidays. It's offering up to 70% off home furnishings and appliances with its Pre-Black Friday sale — we're talking doorbuster discounts like over 70% off Ayesha Curry's Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set. It's normally $275, but with this sale it can be yours for only $80! Or you can get a comforter set for 75% off the original price.

Target's Black Friday sale is flush with markdowns across categories — new deals are revealed each week with special discounts featured every day. You can find hot products like a HD LED TV for 45% off. What's even better? Target is offering a price match on items if you find them somewhere else at a deeper discount.

Kohl's Black Friday sale just went live this morning and it is delivering on all of its promises to give you some of the deepest discounts on the internet. From now until November 25, you can get deals like a Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill for $170, down from $280 — that's $110 off! Or you can get nearly 40% off the popular Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven.

Coach Outlet is a reliable source for great sales and on top of the already amazing prices, you get an extra 25% off everything sitewide. Even if you don't need a new bag, the early Black Friday discounts are just too good to not grab a satchel, bucket bag or tote. Take, for instance, the Rowan Satchel. It's $105, down from $350 — that's 70% off!

Coach Outlet Coach Rowan Satchel $105 $350 Save $245 The elegant Rowan Satchel is a classic for a reason. Snag it for someone special on your gift list (you can count yourself as someone special!). $105 at Coach Outlet

The deals are coming in hot from QVC! The retailer is giving us early access to Black Friday deals and new deals are dropping every Friday. QVC knows just what we're looking for — like the popular Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hydration Set for $43 (was $85) or KitchenAid Hand Mixer for $73, but there are a lot more markdowns to check out!

QVC KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer $73 $85 Save $12 Lightweight and portable, this mixer gives you the convenience of doing quick jobs in the kitchen and the confidence to bring your trusted recipes to life. $73 at QVC

Amazon treats us to deals year-round, but the early Black Friday discounts are otherworldly. If you can picture a laptop for less than $150 like this Lenovo Ideapad, you get what kinds of deals we're talking about.