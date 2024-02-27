Dye-Namic Duo: Archroma and Pointcarre Partner on New Color Library

Archroma and Pointcarre Textile Software have teamed to launch a dye-namic new system.

The Swiss specialty chemical company announced it has shaken hands with the New York-based textile software company to share its portfolio of nearly 6,000 colors. The resulting library will increase Pointcarre clients’ access to Archroma’s wide array of color options for more sustainable dyeing processes.

Pointcarre will integrate the information into its computer-aided design (CAD) system for textiles. The SaaS company’s clients will be able to search Archroma’s colors in a library; if they select a color from the system, they will be better equipped to produce that color in their manufacturing facilities, Archroma noted in a release.

The Pangaia partner also stated that, “All of the Archroma color references can be formulated with dyes that meet leading international eco-standards and the brand customer’s desired sustainability profile.”

The colors Archroma will list in the new directory come from the company’s proprietary Color Atlas, which includes an array of over 4,000 colors for cotton and a library of nearly 1,500 polyester colors.

Chris Hipps, global head of Archroma Color Management, Archroma Textile Effects, said the newly minted collaboration will boost designers’ ability to bring ideas to fruition quickly, while also embracing sustainable dye solutions in their work.

“End-to-end agility is a massive competitive advantage in today’s textile value chain,” Hipps said in a statement. “The Archroma Color Atlas was created to empower designers with color inspiration that can be seamlessly implemented in production for reproducible results. Bringing this library into the Pointcarre system will improve designers’ agility and advance sustainability at the same time.”

Archroma has been making moves toward enabling better sustainability outcomes recently. In early February, it announced it had bettered the cost-to-performance ratio for some of its dark and extra-dark colors. The Somelos collaborator announced last week that it had launched a new, end-to-end system that will aid its clients in making decisions around sustainability for their businesses.

Pointcarre boasts major clients like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Eddie Bauer. Per the company, all of its clients will have the opportunity to learn more about how they can use the new color library to enhance their designs.

Steve Greenberg, president of Pointcarre, said he anticipates the move will enable stronger outcomes for the company’s clients.

“At Pointcarre, we continuously develop our digital tools to take advantage of new technologies in design and production. Collaborating with Archroma to make color inspiration richer and more intuitive, we are helping our customers further simplify and enhance their work while lowering costs and shortening turnaround times,” he said.