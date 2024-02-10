Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson addresses death threats against daughter over WWE controversy

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has addressed the death threats made against his daughter over his ongoing WWE storyline, calling them "crazy."

On Feb. 5, Johnson's daughter Simone Garcia Johnson — known as Ava Raine in the world of wrestling — quelled backlash she'd received on X, all thanks to a situation she said she has "nothing to do with."

In a series of posts she wrote before deactivating her account, Simone called out fans for the abuse she said she received online.

"Can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs," she tweeted. "I’m busy running a SHOW."

Moments later, she followed up on her post with another tweet.

"Death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr," she added.

Johnson himself commented on the threats during an appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Feb. 8.

"It's crazy," he said, before noting how wrestling storylines are a collaborative process. "By the way, what happens in the middle of the ring and on these storylines, don't forget that — again, inside baseball — outside the ring, we all talk. We all figure this thing out while working together."

Simone's social media posts came as WWE fans were expressing their fury over a wrestling controversy involving her father, Johnson, who seemingly was tapped to take over WrestleMania instead of Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes’ win at the Royal Rumble last month led many fans to assume that he would be the one to go head-to-head with Roman Reigns, the current WWE champion. Instead, they were stunned to find out during "Friday Night SmackDown" that Johnson was seemingly positioned as the opponent for the upcoming annual event — his first legitimate match since 2013. (During a Feb. 8 press conference, Rhodes announced his intention to face Reigns at WrestleMania, and got into a scuffle with Johnson.)

Read on for more about the “Fast & Furious” actor's three daughters.

Who is Simone Garcia Johnson?

Simone is Johnson’s eldest child with his former wife, Dany Garcia.

Simone was born in August 2001 and is currently the general manager of WWE’s professional wrestling promotion brand called NXT.

In 2022, Simone revealed her WWE persona with a change to her Twitter handle. After updating her handle to “AvaRaineWWE.” and profile name to Ava, the then-amateur wrestler shared a GIF of Fairuza Balk’s character in “The Craft,” Nancy Downs, smiling wickedly at a camera. Two years before, in 2018, it was announced that Simone, then 18, had signed with the WWE.

Jasmine Lia Johnson

Johnson shares two daughters with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Their first together, Jasmine Lia Johnson, was born in 2015.

For her 2nd birthday, the "Moana" actor gave fans a little bit of insight into the little one's personality, describing her as a "piece of sugar."

"Just like your big sister Simone and your baby sis on the way... as your daddy, you have my word I’ll always love, protect and guide you the rest of my life," he wrote in the caption of his post in part.

Tiana Gia Johnson

Johnson's youngest daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, was born in 2018. The birth of his third daughter prompted the "Rampage” actor to embrace his "girl dad" status.

“Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” he wrote in an emotional caption to the picture.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there,” he wrote.

Like her two older sisters, Johnson made a vow to the newborn, writing in the caption, "You have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com