Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson explains why he doesn't have 'perfect abs'

The bulked-up Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, is an incredibly fit guy. He even wrestled in the WWE before taking on action roles, such as Frank Wolff, his character in his latest movie, Jungle Cruise.

But, apparently, his abs give some people pause. In a new video for Wired, he and co-star Emily Blunt addressed some of the topics most often Googled about them. For Johnson, that meant responding to "what's wrong with the rock's abs." (Find that part of the conversation at 8:12 in the video abovr.)

While both Johnson and Blunt seemed surprised to see the question — they agreed it was "f***ed up" — Johnson had a very specific answer.

"I think because on Instagram," he said, "all these Instagram fitness models have these incredible six-, eight-, 12-, 24-pack stomachs." By comparison, he added, he's "a five-and-a-half pack, sometimes a four-and-a-half-pack."

The culprit is his wrestling past.

"But the problem was, which a lot of people don't know [is that] I tore in a wrestling match," he said. "I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis... and what that did, it caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. So then... I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery. I had a tear, tear and a tear. So, they're not like perfect abs!"

Blunt joked, "You know what, it's not his fault, guys... what's wrong with your abs? Where are your abs, you know?"

Then Johnson noted exactly what went down: "It's called a wrestling match for 45 minutes, and the top of my quad popped out of my pelvis. And my abductor popped off my pelvis."

As Bleacher Report noted in April 2013, the injury occurred during a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

Even though he's not fighting anymore, Johnson has continued to hit the gym hard.

On Monday, he showed that he's sharing his love of sports, too, with his middle daughter, 5-year-old Jasmine, who's known as Jazzy.