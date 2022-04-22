Dua Lipa is 'exploring Ireland' in low-rise cargo pants and red sunglasses

Dua Lipa is rocking the low rise trend for her latest vacation fit.

The “Levitating” artist took to Instagram today to share a photo from her trip to Ireland, in which she encountered waterfalls and wandering sheep. She sported low rise black cargo pants, a black puffer vest and red sunglasses on her journey. Lipa captioned the series of photos, “Exploring Ireland,” alongside a lucky four-leaf clover emoji.

Dua Lipa captioned her series of photos, “Exploring Ireland,” alongside a lucky four-leaf clover emoji. (Photo; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lipa's Instagram followers shared their thoughts on her post, with one writing, "The full Irish fantasy." Another added, "Ireland is the best."

The pop star is all about the low-rise trend these days. Back in March, she shared a pic of herself on Instagram wearing a red bodysuit with extreme low-rise jeans as well as a hair scarf. She captioned the photo, which also featured Lipa sporting a different pair of colored sunglasses, “Backstage nonna.”

In addition to testing out bold fashion trends, the Grammy winner is trying something new in the podcast space. In February 2022, she launched the iHeartRadio podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, which thus far has featured high-profile guests like Megan Thee Stallion, Riz Ahmed and Elton John, with whom Lipa collaborated with on “Cold Heart.”

In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, the artist spoke about her philosophy towards moving forward in her career.

“You want to show that you’re here to stay and you want to show that it’s not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure that this time around, I was very much in control of the fact that I’m going to do the music, then I’m going to rehearse. And then when I come in and I do the performances, they’re all going to be amazing. I’m going to prove to people that I can do this and that I’m here to stay.”

