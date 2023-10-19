This gentle $10 Drybar detangling brush 'feels great on the scalp' — grab it while it's 50% off

What is it?

If brushing your hair feels like a chore, we hear you. Some of us are prone to painful pulling because of snarly tresses, while others have sensitive scalps that most bristles just weren't made for. Luckily, Drybar's Super Lemon Drop Detangling Brush was designed with these very woes in mind. Think: soft, flexible bristles that gently glide through the hair without tugging. And if you're thinking, "Isn't Drybar a pricey brand?" we're here to tell you that this brush is currently on super sale at Amazon!

Why is it a good deal?

At just $10 (down from $20), this is the lowest price we've seen for this brush in, well, ever. It's also the best price we're seeing on the internet right now, so at 50% off, now is a great time to snag one (or two — it makes a great stocking stuffer!). Plus, it has Drybar's reputation — there's enough demand for the salon-level brand that they don't really need to have sales — as well as over a thousand perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers to back it up.

Why do I need this?

With this Drybar detangling brush, you won't need separate brushes for wet and dry hair, since it can be used on both. It was also created for all hair types (including extensions), whether your locks are thick, thin, curly or straight.

The best feature, however, is the flexibility of its bristles, which easily move through knotted hair without getting stuck (and thus don't require an ouch-inducing tug). The foks at Drybar recommend starting at your ends and working your way up to prevent pulling. Being too rough on your hair can result in more strands being pulled out, so if you're looking to avoid thinning hair, having a gentler brush is a great start. Reviewers also say the brush "feels great on the scalp," should you have any sensitivity.

Another plus is its soft-touch handle, which has a slip-free finish to give you better grip and control. And who could resist that gorgeous yellow?!

Too many tangles gettin' you down? Drybar to the rescue! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Don't just take our word for it — 1,400 Amazon customers (and counting) are loving their Drybar detangling brushes.

One satisfied shopper called it "perfect," adding: "I thought — how different could it be? Well, it is different and it’s wonderful! I have long wavy-curly hair; this doesn’t pull or yank, even when I have lots of product. The last product gave me frizzy hair and split-ends — nightmare! This feels great on my scalp, too."

"I bought a third brush for [my] mom, who is 70 years old and losing her hair," wrote a repeat buyer. "She's careful and has stopped using all hair products. She used this brush and immediately noticed a difference in the texture of the hair and the amount of breakage (a lot less than normal hair brushes). Honestly, this little brush has been giving my mom a 'great hair day' for the last couple of months ... which has also boosted her self-esteem."

"The best!" exclaimed a this senior shopper. "I absolutely love this brush, I really don't know what makes it work the way it does. I'm 70 years old and have fine tangled hair after it is washed, and this brushes it out with no pulling or effort; never in all my years have I had such a cool brush."

"This is a very nice brush!" gushed a final fan. "The handle is comfy and I like the material it's made of. It does get a little 'dusty,' so to speak, but you just gotta clean it. If that doesn't bother you, this brush will do the job!" (Psst: Most hairbrushes collect buildup after a while, but this top-rated brush cleaner will take care of that lint!)

