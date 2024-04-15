Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Roars at Bison Before Getting Attacked

Being a respectful visitor who's mindful of flora and fauna is an essential part of visiting our national parks. But not everyone who gets out in nature knows how to leave everything as you found it.

A video shared on Instagram by Tourons of Yellowstone showed what happened when a drunken tourist decided to go face-to-face with a massive bison at Yellowstone National Park. Cars on the road were stopped both ways as the man stood just a few feet away from the animal while someone in a car filmed the interaction.

At first, the man spread his arms wide to seemingly invite the bison to come closer to him. It quickly scurried closer and the man moved out of the way. Then, he looked back at the bison, opened his arms wide, and roared at the animal. Not one to back down from a challenge, the bison charged toward the man head-on. The person filming didn't capture what happened next, but the man seemingly was unscathed as he was still walking a few feet away seconds later.

Bystanders were confused as to why he'd decide to pick a fight with such an intimidating wild animal in its natural habitat. Some urged him to get back in his car and derided him for doing something so stupid. People on Instagram tended to agree.

"I think I prefer that the drunk guy got gored by the bison rather than getting arrested. That would make this a more interesting and newsworthy incident," one person commented.

"[I] was really hoping for a good flip in the air and a bloody crash landing," another said.

"I’m rooting for the bison. He has evolution on his side," another chimed in.

The lesson to be learned here is to not even risk something so dangerous next time you're in a national park, whether you're sober or not.