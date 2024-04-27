New drop-in daycare opens downtown

Apr. 26—HENDERSON — The Community Uplift Project opened its drop-in daycare with a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon.

The term "drop-in" is nearly literal as parents can leave kids at the facility on 105 South Garnett for up to four hours at a time. Owner Tiffany has had the space leased out since July — now, it's complete with decals on the windows.

It's the first such facility downtown and one of a few in the Tri-County area. It's meant for short-term childcare, to give parents a brief break while they run errands or take some personal time for a date night, say.

Drop-in daycares are commonly found in malls or resorts — parents are required to be easily accessible, within 15 minutes, per the state Department of Health and Human Services.

At maximum capacity, the facility can hold 25 kids. One employee and several volunteers, along with some members of Jones family, will care for those staying in the facility. Parents need to fill out forms detailing their children's food allergies, emergency contacts and so forth.

What with his upcoming forum on childcare, state Rep. Frank Sossamon gave his regards to Jones and expressed appreciation for the facility's spiritual aspect.

"You'll be praying for the kids and yourselves," he joked. He extended a helping hand to the daycare operators. North Carolina is a childcare desert, as it's known — there is a sheer lack of facilities.

Tony Cozart, a Granville County commissioner and Kindergarten Readiness Coordinator at Franklin-Granville-Vance Smart Start, commended Jones for her work.

The daycare will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and longer on an appointment basis, said Jones.

"We want people to know that people love and care for them," she said. Jones and her husband Raynal have one child between them — but the former always took care of her family's children. She was the fun aunt, she recalled.

This new venture into the world of short-term childcare was a natural fit.

Besides that, CUP is designed to provide aid for those in need through food and clothing distribution. Offering childcare is the newest avenue through which Jones pursues that goal.