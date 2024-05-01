Drinks, food and fun: Cinco de Mayo deals in Oklahoma City

Drinks and food are served at the May 5, 2023, Cinco de Mayo Fest at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City.

Cinco de Mayo is rapidly approaching and you may be planning to attend the annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Scissortail Park.

The festival is sure to be a fun-filled time of celebration in the park from 3 to 10 p.m. with live music and dance performances plus vendors and food on site.

Iguana Mexican Grill in Oklahoma City.

But if you're wanting something indoors, there are plenty of local restaurants you can visit. Iguana Mexican Grill, 9 NW 9th St., will once again be hosting a Cinco De Mayo Party, granted it's 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 4, but it will feature food, music, a DJ, giveaways and more.

Or you can just visit one of the more than 36 taco shops from the list we compiled last year.

If you're looking for other food and drink specials across town, there are several options at national chains to quench your thirst and curb your hunger.

Cinco De Mayo 2024 at Chuys.

1. Chuy's

Chuy's has specials on both food and drink offerings beginning with margaritas — frozen (Lime, Strawberry or Swirl only) or on the rocks — for just $6 for a Regular House ‘Rita or $10 for a Grande House ‘Rita and keep the giveaway cup, while supplies last. Add an extra $1 floater — that's an extra pour of tequila, Cointreau or Grand Marnier — all day long.

Margaritas for Cinco De Mayo 2024 at Chuys.

The restaurants various Chips ‘N’ Dips are also just $5 all day. Choose from Queso, Queso Compuesto, their Lil’ Chuy Gooey or the Boom-Boom Pow.

Locations: Oklahoma City - 13621 N Blackwelder Ave.; Norman - 760 N Interstate Drive; and Tulsa - 8120 S Olympia Ave., 10808 E 71 Street.

2. Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is home to no shortage of drink specials for Cinco De Mayo. Whether it's a margarita, shot or beer you're in the mood for, they've got you covered.

Options include the new Get Lei'ed and Casamigos Pool Party Margarita, plus specials on house margaritas and micheladas, as well as several other flavored margaritas, shots, cocktails, beer buckets and more.

Locations: 6500 SW 3 Street and 3109 W Memorial Road.

3. On The Border

On The Border will feature a selection of $5 food and beverage specials.

Guests who stop in through May 5 can enjoy Cinco Ritas, Mexican draft beer, and On The Border’s signature queso each for $5.

Plus, On The Border will be serving up additional daily drink offerings for $9.99 during their "Five days of Cinco," and two new margaritas — the Blue Duck Oasis Rita and Duck Island Breeze Rita — featuring Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila will be available all month and will feature special Cinco duckies when purchased on May 4 or 5.

May 1: Pineapple Rita – 100% Blue Agave Jose Cuervo Traditional Silver Tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, and pineapple juice.

May 2: 1800 Meltdowns – A shot of your favorite tequila or liqueur added to your Rita!

May 3: The Perfect Patron – Patrón Silver, Patrón Citrónge orange liqueur, and fresh citrus sour.

May 4-5: Blue Duck Oasis Rita and Duck Island Breeze Rita – topped with an On The Border Cinco Duck.

May 5: Spicy Ghost Rita – 100% Agave Ghost Tequila Blanco infused with Ghost Pepper and paired with fresh lime agave.

Locations: Oklahoma City - 120 S Meridian Ave. and 3500 NW Expressway; Edmond - 3233 S Broadway; and Tulsa - 5340 E 41 Street South and 8702 E 71 Street South.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What to do and where to find deals for Cinco de Mayo in OKC