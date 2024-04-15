Drew Barrymore uses this $9 color corrector to conceal blemishes and dark circles

Isn't it refreshing when a celebrity owns their imperfections? It's often a much-needed reminder that despite their high profile and seemingly bottomless bank account, they are in many ways just like the rest of us. That's only one of the reasons so many people adore actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore. Whether on her daytime TV show or on Instagram, she's just so relatable.

Recently, Barrymore took to the 'Gram to share how she conceals blemishes and dark circles. Slow clap for the realness, right? In the video, Barrymore shows how she uses the Flower Beauty Bright Eyed Under Eye Corrector to not only mask discoloration under her eyes, but also a boil on her chin. All it takes are a few swipes here and a couple of dabs there, and like magic the imperfections disappear.

If the idea of using a color corrector feels daunting because it's not one of your go-to products, rest assured this Flower Beauty pick is pretty foolproof. The creamy formula in the crayon design means you don't need an expert application technique to get it right. Take a cue from Barrymore, who lightly applied the concealer to her problem areas, then used her fingers to blend it in. It really is that easy. Depending on how much coverage you need, you can add more and work it in until you're satisfied.

The popular color corrector is packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients. There's hyaluronic acid, algae extract, coconut oil and gardenia flower extract, all of which are known to hydrate and nourish the delicate skin around your eye area.

While there are currently only two shopper reviews for the color corrector at Ulta, both are overwhelmingly positive. One shopper called the product "shockingly good," while the other wrote: "This concealer is smooth and blends easily. I love how it feels on my skin."

Keep in mind: The color corrector has a pretty limited color range. Currently, there are only four shades to choose from, none of which seem suited for darker skin tones. Here's hoping more options will be available soon.

P.S. In case you're wondering, that amazing blush Barrymore uses at the end of the Instagram video is the Flower Beauty Lip & Cheek Gel Crush, which you can buy at Amazon or Ulta.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.